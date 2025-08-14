Sonder Holdings Inc. Announces CFO Transition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonder Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SOND) (“Sonder” or the“Company”) today announced that Michael Hughes, Sonder's Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from his position, effective August 15, 2025.

The Company's previously announced CEO search process remains underway and the Board of Directors expects to appoint a permanent successor by the end of 2025. It is expected that Sonder's new CEO, once appointed, will be actively involved in the CFO search process.

“On behalf of the Sonder team, I want to thank Michael for his contributions as we have done important work to strengthen our financial position,” said Janice Sears, Sonder's Interim Chief Executive Officer.“As the next step in our long-term leadership succession plan, we are looking forward to identifying world-class executives to enable Sonder to achieve its full growth potential and maximize value.”

