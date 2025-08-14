Actelis Networks Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Operational Update
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|393
|1,967
|Restricted cash equivalents
|302
|300
|Restricted bank deposits
|71
|-
|Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $168 as of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024.
|943
|1,616
|Inventories
|2,519
|2,436
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net of allowance for doubtful debts of $181 as of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024.
|600
|584
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|4,828
|6,903
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Property and equipment, net
|33
|38
|Prepaid expenses and other
|534
|492
|Restricted bank deposits
|30
|91
|Severance pay fund
|223
|205
|Operating lease right of use assets
|241
|410
|Long-term deposits
|93
|86
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|1,154
|1,322
|TOTAL ASSETS
|5,982
|8,225
F-3
ACTELIS NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
(UNAUDITED)
(U. S. dollars in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and shareholders' equity
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Credit line
|236
|774
|Short-term loan
|305
|-
|Trade payables
|1,020
|982
|Deferred revenues
|325
|246
|Employee and employee-related obligations
|858
|688
|Accrued royalties
|731
|673
|Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|229
|415
|Other current liabilities
|535
|805
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|4,239
|4,583
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Long-term loan
|150
|150
|Deferred revenues
|74
|92
|Accrued severance
|250
|229
|Other long-term liabilities
|17
|186
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|491
|657
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|4,730
|5,240
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 5)
|MEZZANINE EQUITY
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock - $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. None issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
|-
|-
|WARRANTS TO PLACEMENT AGENT
|228
|228
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized: 9,540,221 and 7,623,159 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|1
|1
|Non-voting common stock, $0.0001 par value: 2,803,774 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, None issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|48,846
|46,818
|Accumulated deficit
|(47,823
|)
|(44,062
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|1,024
|2,757
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|5,982
|8,225
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements (Unaudited).
F-4
ACTELIS NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
(U. S. dollars in thousands)
| Six months ended
June 30,
| Three months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|REVENUES
|1,662
|4,157
|941
|3,431
|COST OF REVENUES
|1,106
|1,994
|636
|1,488
|GROSS PROFIT
|556
|2,163
|305
|1,943
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Research and development expenses
|1,356
|1,250
|675
|603
|Sales and marketing expenses
|1,366
|1,274
|700
|647
|General and administrative expenses
|1,419
|1,607
|703
|790
|Other income
|-
|(163
|)
|-
|(163
|)
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|4,141
|3,968
|2,078
|1,877
|OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|(3,585
|)
|(1,805
|)
|(1,773
|)
|66
|Interest expense
|(56
|)
|(344
|)
|(22
|)
|(137
|)
|Other Financial income (expense), net
|(120
|)
|85
|(106
|)
|(7
|)
|NET COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|(3,761
|)
|(2,064
|)
|(1,901
|)
|(78
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders – basic and diluted
|(0.43
|)
|(0.51
|)
|(0.21
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average number of common stocks used in computing net loss per share – basic and diluted
|8,837,441
|4,000,994
|9,144,125
|4,257,674
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements (Unaudited).
ACTELIS NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
| Six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss for the period
|(3,761
|)
|(2,064
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation
|12
|8
|Inventories write-downs
|92
|25
|Financial expenses (income)
|106
|(116
|)
|Share-based compensation
|129
|179
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables
|673
|(26
|)
|Net change in operating lease assets and liabilities
|(17
|)
|1
|Inventories
|(150
|)
|342
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(57
|)
|(150
|)
|Trade payables
|39
|(347
|)
|Deferred revenues
|61
|(209
|)
|Other current liabilities
|(343
|)
|14
|Other long-term liabilities
|(2
|)
|-
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,218
|)
|(2,343
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Short term deposits
|1
|198
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(5
|)
|(1
|)
|Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
|(4
|)
|197
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from issuance of options
|32
|Proceeds from issuance common stock
|2,100
|*
|Offering cost from issuance of common stock
|(223
|)
|-
|Credit lines with bank, net
|(539
|)
|1,045
|Proceeds from Warrant inducement agreement
|-
|2,999
|Underwriting commissions and other offering costs
|-
|(397
|)
|Proceeds from short term loans
|305
|-
|Early repayment of long term loan
|-
|(3,483
|)
|Repayment of long-term loan
|-
|(193
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|1,643
|3
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|7
|(10
|)
|DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(1,572
|)
|(2,153
|)
|BALANCE OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
|2,267
|5,515
|BALANCE OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD
|695
|3,362
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements (Unaudited).
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
| Six months
Ended
June 30,
2025
| Six months
Ended
June 30,
2024
| Three months
Ended
June 30,
2025
| Three months
Ended
June 30,
2024
|Revenues
|$
|1,662
|$
|4,157
|$
|941
|$
|3,431
|GAAP net loss
|(3,761
|)
|(2,064
|)
|(1,901
|)
|(78
|)
|Interest Expense
|56
|344
|22
|137
|Other Financial expenses (income), net
|120
|(85
|)
|106
|7
|Tax Expense
|(29
|)
|32
|3
|15
|Fixed asset depreciation expense
|12
|8
|6
|3
|Stock based compensation
|129
|179
|50
|90
|Research and development, capitalization
|-
|0
|-
|-
|Other one-time costs and expenses
|-
|(189
|)
|-
|(163
|)
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|(3,473
|)
|(1,775
|)
|(1,714
|)
|11
|GAAP net loss margin
|(228.05
|)%
|(49.65
|)%
|(205.13
|)%
|(2.27
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|(208.98
|)%
|(42.70
|)%
|(182.17
|)%
|0.03
|%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment