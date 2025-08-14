The Metals Company Announces Second Quarter 2025 Corporate Update
The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > 'Events and Presentations ', approximately two hours after the event.
About The Metals Company
The Metals Company is a developer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company has conducted more than a decade of research into the environmental and social impacts of offshore nodule collection and onshore processing. More information is available at .
Cautionary Statements Regarding the Pre-Feasibility Study and the Initial Assessment
The NORI-D Pre-Feasibility Study and the NORI and TOML Initial Assessment contain forward-looking information derived from preliminary economic assessments and conceptual development scenarios that are subject to significant uncertainty. The report for NORI-D does not represent a feasibility study and does not support a development decision. Similarly, the Initial Assessment of the TOML and NORI is not a declaration of mineral reserves and is not sufficient to determine the economic viability of a mining project. In addition, such Initial Assessment reports inferred mineral resources, which have a high degree of uncertainty as to their existence and to whether they can be economically or legally commercialized, under the SEC rules may not form the basis of an economic analysis and for which you cannot assume any part thereof will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Until mineral deposits are actually mined and processed, mineral resources and mineral reserves must be considered as estimates only. The estimates, projections, and analyses contained in the reports are based on numerous assumptions, including those related to recovery methods, costs, infrastructure, financing, regulatory approvals, and market conditions, many of which are beyond TMC's control. Actual results may differ materially from those presented. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these reports and are encouraged to review the full summaries and underlying assumptions.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable U.S. securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as“believes,”“could,”“expects,”“may,”“plans,”“possible,”“potential,”“will” and variations of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the results of the NORI-D Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) and the Initial Assessment of the Remaining NORI and TOML Resource, including estimated mine life, capital and operating cost projections, resource and reserve estimates, expected production volumes, recoveries and grades; the preliminary nature of the Initial Assessment; anticipated permitting timelines and outcomes under the U.S. Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act of 1980 (“DSHMRA”) and from the International Seabed Authority (“ISA”); the feasibility and scalability of the Company's capital-light execution strategy; the potential timing of commercial production; the ability to secure strategic partnerships, tolling arrangements and refining capacity; the expected use of proceeds from recent financings; and the Company's operational and financial plans, including the development of a commercial-scale offshore nodule collection system and related onshore processing facilities.
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks related to the accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates and technical assumptions in the PFS and the Initial Assessment; the preliminary nature of the Initial Assessment, which is not sufficient to determine the economic viability of a mining project and contains no declaration of mineral reserves; changes in demand for and prices of critical metals; the outcome and timing of regulatory reviews by NOAA under DSHMRA; the ability to obtain an exploitation contract from the ISA or permits from the U.S. government; changes in environmental, mining and other applicable laws and regulations; the development, testing and scaling of offshore collection systems; the availability and performance of offshore and onshore processing infrastructure; risks related to strategic partnerships and technology sharing; uncertainties relating to processing nodules at commercial scale; metals price volatility; the sufficiency of the Company's cash and ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms or at all; dependence on third parties, including Allseas Group S.A. and Pacific Metals Company (“PAMCO”); and the outcome of any pending or future litigation. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 27, 2025, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.
| TMC the metals company Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands of US Dollars, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
| As at
June 30,
2025
| As at
December 31,
2024
|Current
|Cash
|$
|115,759
|$
|3,480
|Receivables and prepayments
|1,519
|1,851
|117,278
|5,331
|Non-current
|Exploration assets
|42,951
|42,951
|Equipment
|655
|771
|Software development costs
|2,039
|1,928
|Right-of-use asset
|2,860
|3,814
|Investment
|7,911
|8,203
|56,416
|57,667
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|173,694
|$
|62,998
|LIABILITIES
|Current
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|47,099
|42,754
|Short-term debt
|2,478
|11,775
|49,577
|54,529
|Non-current
|Deferred tax liability
|10,675
|10,675
|Royalty liability
|14,000
|14,000
|Warrants liability
|17,582
|912
|42,257
|25,587
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$
|91,834
|$
|80,116
|EQUITY
|Common shares (unlimited shares, no par value – issued: 397,155,318 (December 31, 2024 –340,708,460))
|606,246
|477,217
|Additional paid in capital
|203,181
|138,303
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,203
|)
|(1,203
|)
|Deficit
|(726,364
|)
|(631,435
|)
|TOTAL EQUITY
|81,860
|(17,118
|)
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|173,694
|$
|62,998
| TMC the metals company Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands of US Dollars, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
| Three months
ended June 30,
| Six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
| 2025
|2024
|Operating expenses
|Exploration and evaluation expenses
|$
|10,496
|$
|12,403
|$
|20,011
|$
|30,526
|General and administrative expenses
|11,479
|7,892
|19,979
|14,451
|Operating loss
|21,975
|20,295
|39,990
|44,977
|Other items
|Nauru Warrant cost
|33,079
|-
|33,079
|-
|Equity-accounted investment loss (income)
|(89
|)
|61
|(54
|)
|139
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|16,229
|(580
|)
|16,670
|(49
|)
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|2,461
|(84
|)
|3,556
|(350
|)
|Interest income
|(147
|)
|(16
|)
|(166
|)
|(118
|)
|Fees and interest on borrowings and credit facilities
|833
|492
|1,854
|763
|Net Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
|$
|74,341
|$
|20,168
|$
|94,929
|$
|45,362
|Net Loss per share
|- Basic and diluted
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.14
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|366,626,500
|320,891,977
|356,045,231
|316,206,916
| TMC the metals company Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(in thousands of US Dollars, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
| Common Shares
|Preferred Shares
|Special Shares
| Additional
Paid in
Capital
| Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss
|Deficit
|Total
|Three months ended June 30, 2025
|Shares
|Amount
|April 1, 2025
|356,617,022
|$
|495,804
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|140,656
|$
|(1,203
|)
|$
|(652,023
|)
|$
|(16,766
|)
|Issuance of shares and warrants to Korea Zinc
|19,623,376
|73,579
|-
|-
|11,539
|-
|-
|85,118
|Expenses related to Korea Zinc financing settled in Equity
|-
|(1,893
|)
|-
|-
|1,893
|-
|-
|-
|Issuance of shares and warrants under 2025 Registered Direct Offering, net of expenses
|9,000,000
|17,640
|-
|-
|12,087
|-
|-
|29,727
|Shares issued from ATM
|4,567,770
|9,222
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9,222
|Exercise of Class A warrants
|250,000
|724
|-
|-
|3,053
|-
|-
|3,777
|Exercise of Class B warrants
|4,833,096
|6,451
|-
|-
|(3,801
|)
|-
|-
|2,650
|Conversion of restricted share units, net of shares withheld for taxes
|1,539,397
|3,254
|-
|-
|(3,254
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Exercise of stock options
|712,124
|1,453
|-
|-
|(991
|)
|-
|-
|462
|Share purchase under Employee Share Purchase Plan
|12,533
|12
|-
|-
|(2
|)
|-
|-
|10
|Nauru Warrant Cost
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33,079
|-
|-
|33,079
|Share-based compensation and expenses settled with equity
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,922
|-
|-
|8,922
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(74,341
|)
|(74,341
|)
|June 30, 2025
|397,155,318
|$
|606,246
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|203,181
|$
|(1,203
|)
|$
|(726,364
|)
|$
|81,860
| Common Shares
|Preferred Shares
|Special Shares
| Additional
Paid in
Capital
| Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss
|Deficit
|Total
|Three months ended June 30, 2024
|Shares
|Amount
|April 1, 2024
|318,291,383
|$
|454,431
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|122,691
|$
|(1,216
|)
|$
|(574,096
|)
|$
|1,810
|Conversion of restricted share units, net of shares withheld for taxes
|1,777,466
|1,884
|-
|-
|(1,884
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Shares issued from ATM
|1,634,588
|2,587
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,587
|Exercise of stock options
|511,052
|1,617
|-
|-
|(1,398
|)
|-
|-
|219
|Share purchase under Employee Share Purchase Plan
|27,394
|54
|-
|-
|(30
|)
|-
|-
|24
|Share-based compensation and expenses settled with equity
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,921
|-
|-
|5,921
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(20,168
|)
|(20,168
|)
|June 30, 2024
|322,241,883
|$
|460,573
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|125,300
|$
|(1,216
|)
|$
|(594,264
|)
|$
|(9,607
|)
| TMC the metals company Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(in thousands of US Dollars, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
| Common Shares
| Preferred
Shares
| Special
Shares
| Additional
Paid in
Capital
| Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss
|Deficit
|Total
|Six months ended June 30, 2025
|Shares
|Amount
|January 1, 2025
|340,708,460
|$
|477,217
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|138,303
|$
|(1,203
|)
|$
|(631,435
|)
|$
|(17,118
|)
|Issuance of shares and warrants to Korea Zinc,
|19,623,376
|73,579
|-
|-
|11,539
|-
|-
|85,118
|Expenses related to Korea Zinc financing settled in Equity
|-
|(1,893
|)
|-
|-
|1,893
|-
|-
|-
|Issuance of shares and warrants under 2025 Registered Direct Offering, net of expenses
|9,000,000
|17,640
|-
|-
|12,087
|-
|-
|29,727
|Issuance of shares and warrants under 2024 Registered Direct Offering, net of expenses
|5,000,000
|2,237
|-
|-
|2,763
|-
|-
|5,000
|Shares issued from ATM
|7,542,996
|14,784
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14,784
|Exercise of Class A warrants
|250,000
|724
|-
|-
|3,053
|-
|-
|3,777
|Exercise of Class B warrants
|4,833,096
|6,451
|,
|,
|(3,801
|)
|-
|-
|2,650
|Conversion of restricted share units, net of shares withheld for taxes
|9,472,733
|14,042
|-
|-
|(14,042
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Exercise of stock options
|712,124
|1,453
|-
|-
|(991
|)
|-
|-
|462
|Share purchase under Employee Share Purchase Plan
|12,533
|12
|-
|-
|(2
|)
|-
|-
|10
|Nauru Warrant Cost
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33,079
|-
|-
|33,079
|Share-based compensation and expenses settled with equity
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19,300
|-
|-
|19,300
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(94,929
|)
|(94,929
|)
|June 30, 2025
|397,155,318
|$
|606,246
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|203,181
|$
|(1,203
|)
|$
|(726,364
|)
|$
|81,860
| Common Shares
| Preferred
Shares
| Special
Shares
| Additional
Paid in
Capital
| Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss
| Deficit
| Total
|Six months ended June 30, 2024
|Shares
|Amount
|January 1, 2024
|306,558,710
|$
|438,239
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|122,797
|$
|(1,216
|)
|$
|(548,902
|)
|$
|10,918
|Issuance of shares and warrants under registered direct offering, net of expenses
|4,500,000
|7,447
|-
|-
|1,553
|-
|-
|9,000
|Conversion of restricted share units, net of shares withheld for taxes
|8,890,139
|10,485
|-
|-
|(10,485
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Shares issued from ATM
|1,634,588
|2,587
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,587
|Exercise of stock options
|631,052
|1,761
|-
|-
|(1,352
|)
|-
|-
|409
|Share purchase under Employee Share Purchase Plan
|27,394
|54
|-
|-
|(30
|)
|-
|-
|24
|Share-based compensation and expenses settled with equity
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12,817
|-
|-
|12,817
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(45,362
|)
|(45,362
|)
|June 30, 2024
|322,241,883
|$
|460,573
|$
|-
|$
|-
|125,300
|$
|(1,216
|)
|$
|(594,264
|)
|$
|(9,607
|)
| TMC the metals company Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of US Dollars)
(Unaudited)
| Six months
ended June 30,
2025
| Six months
ended June 30,
2024
|Cash provided by (used in)
|Operating activities
|Loss for the period
|$
|(94,929
|)
|$
|(45,362
|)
|Items not affecting cash:
|Nauru Warrant Cost
|33,079
|-
|Amortization
|116
|197
|Accrued interest on credit facilities
|128
|25
|Lease expense
|954
|954
|Share-based compensation and expenses settled with equity
|19,300
|12,817
|Equity-accounted investment (income) loss
|(54
|)
|139
|Change in fair value of warrants liability
|16,670
|(49
|)
|Unrealized foreign exchange movement
|4,687
|(301
|)
|Interest paid on amounts drawn from credit facilities and short-term Debt
|(693
|)
|(25
|)
|Changes in working capital:
|Receivables and prepayments
|332
|782
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|401
|6,857
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(20,009
|)
|(23,966
|)
|Investing activities
|Acquisition of equipment and software
|(120
|)
|(415
|)
|Proceeds from Low Carbon Royalties distribution
|346
|-
|Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities
|226
|(415
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from Korea Zinc Private Placement
|85,165
|-
|Proceeds from Registered Direct Offerings
|35,010
|9,000
|Expenses paid for Registered Direct Offerings
|(492
|)
|(142
|)
|Proceeds from shares issued from ATM
|14,784
|2,546
|Proceeds from exercise of Class A warrants
|3,777
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of Class B warrants
|2,650
|-
|Repayment of drawn amount on credit facilities
|(1,797
|)
|-
|Repayment of Allseas Working Capital Loan
|(7,500
|)
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|462
|409
|Proceeds from Drawdown of credit facilities
|-
|3,875
|Proceeds from Drawdown of Allseas Debt Agreement
|-
|2,000
|Proceeds from Employee Share Purchase Plan
|10
|24
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|132,069
|17,712
|Increase (Decrease) in cash
|$
|112,286
|$
|(6,669
|)
|Impact of exchange rate changes on cash
|(7
|)
|301
|Cash - beginning of period
|3,480
|6,842
|Cash - end of period
|$
|115,759
|$
|474
Legal Disclaimer:
