Collable Launches Find.Ly: The Ultimate Storefront Tool For Influencers To Drive Direct Sales From Social Posts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revolutionizing influencer marketing by bridging the gap between content and commerce

PARIS, France, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CollAble, a leading influencer network in the digital marketing space, today announced the launch of find.ly , a storefront and link aggregator tool designed to empower influencers by turning their social media posts into shoppable storefronts.

Breaking Down Barriers Between Content and Commerce

Currently, when influencers promote products on platforms such as Instagram, their audiences must navigate multiple steps: clicking the bio link, searching for the brand, finding the product, etc. Which leads to significant drop-offs and lost sales. solves this pain point by allowing influencers to:

- Create a centralized, customizable storefront (similar to Linktree) to showcase all their affiliate products.

- Synchronise social media posts with shoppable product links, enabling audiences to purchase directly from the post.

- Seamlessly integrate with affiliate networks to ensure real-time tracking and commission attribution.





Key Features of

✔ Smart Product Display: Curate and organize products in a visually appealing storefront.

✔ Social Post Sync: Automatically add shoppable links to Instagram and other platform posts.

✔ One-Click Shopping: Reduce friction for audiences, boost conversion rates.

✔ Performance Analytics: Track clicks, conversions, and earnings in real time.

Why This Matters for Influencers & Brands

- For Influencers: Monetize content more effectively by eliminating unnecessary steps for followers.

- For Brands: Increase ROI on influencer campaigns with higher conversion rates.

- For Audiences: Enjoy a seamless shopping experience without leaving their favorite content.

Quote from Shirley VIGUIE, Head of Strategic Partnerships at collAble:

is the missing link in influencer commerce. By allowing creators to embed direct shopping experiences into their posts, we're turning engagement into revenue faster and smarter than ever before."





Availability

find.ly is now live, for early access or partnerships, visit

About collAble

collAble is an awareness and performance driven influencer network specializing in digital marketing, connecting brands with top-tier content creators and executing full-funnel marketing strategy to drive measurable growth. Learn more at and

For more information on how collAble can elevate your digital marketing strategy,

please contact ...

visit .