Diginex Announces Extension Of Resulticks MOU
About Diginex
Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.
The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the“Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the“Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the“Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.
For more information, please visit the Company's website:
About Resulticks
Resulticks is a leading provider of AI-powered, omnichannel customer engagement and data management solutions. Its platform enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences through real-time data analytics and automation, serving clients across industries in North America, Asia, and the Middle East. Resulticks is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai.
For more information, please visit the Resulticks website:
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts are“forward-looking statements”.
These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the timing and completion (including the ability to meet the required closing conditions) of the contemplated transaction and the potential value to shareholders. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's future results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent occurring events or circumstances, changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this press release, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.
Investor Contact
Diginex
Investor Relations
Email: ...
IR Contact - Europe
Anna Höffken
Phone: +49.40.609186.0
Email: ...
IR Contact - US
Jackson Lin
Lambert by LLYC
Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593
Email: ...al
IR Contact - Asia
Shelly Cheng
Strategic Financial Relations Ltd.
Phone: +852 2864 4857
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment