Junior Patriots Announces Production Of First Animated Cartoon Short

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junior PatriotsTM in partnership with Smith Comics will create the first Junior PatriotsTM comic book in what the 501(c)(3) nonprofit expects to be an enduring series. Then, with the help of the Robert J. Productions multimedia company, Junior PatriotsTM will adapt that comic book into an animated cartoon series .

The Junior PatriotsTM cartoons will follow the stop motion comic that the company developed for THE ADVENTURES OF INSURANCEMAN © that is kicking off that series and the SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN © series for kids, as well:

THE ADVENTURES OF INSURANCEMAN Motion Comic on IMDb

"We're furthering patriotism in America's youth through the continued entertainment and education of students. Decades of service to children have proved, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that children learn much more efficiently and much more effectively when they are fully engaged in the subject at hand. This is true for any subject. Student engagement fuels the desire to learn. Student engagement also serves to bring optimal behavior to any classroom." -Robert J. Smith, MFA, Junior Patriots Founder

Smith has seen firsthand, what developing cartoons do to massively increases student engagement. This was accomplished through his volunteer work at Keene's Crossing Elementary School and Water Spring Elementary School in Orange County, Florida over the past two decades. When utilizing his SMITH COMICS , THE ADVENTURES OF INSURANCEMAN © and SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN © teaching tools, he's seen students at varying grade levels, and at varying rates of success in their academics, all see immediate and dramatic improvement in their assignments, homework completion, and test scores. Junior Patriots TM cartoons are expected to continue this thriving success.

“Anything that gains student engagement and makes teacher's lives easier is something that our Junior Patriots organization fully supports. We've seen time after time, year, after year, how effective that comic books and cartoons are when they serve as teaching tools.” -Robert J. Smith, MFA, Junior Patriots Founder

As an example of what Junior Patriots TM cartoons are expected to accomplish, many students who previously avoided assignments and routinely failed to complete homework altogether, showed immediate improvement. One such troubled student who had never before turned a single writing assignment in, began to flourish. Not only did he turn every assignment in after one single lesson, he became so inspired that he started writing and illustrating his own comics, at home, on his own time, he also began writing song lyrics. Every subsequent lesson that I taught, I was greeted by him with his new work, that he happily completed of his own volition.

Needless to say, his teacher, Sharon L. Roznowski, M.Ed. was very happy with this result!

“I remember Walt Disney bringing Hollywood star, Alan Young in as a voice actor for the Ludwig Von Drake character to create educational films that were brought into our classrooms in the 1960s and 70s. As a result, America was #1 in education, worldwide. Since these and other cartoons have left America's classrooms, our students have not fared so well. I firmly believe that there is a direct correlation between America moving away from this form of teaching, and our great country's massive decline in Academic performance.” -Robert J. Smith, MFA, Junior Patriots Founder

To return American students back to high achievement , Junior PatriotsTM is bringing Junior Patriots TM comics and cartoons to schools and universities all over the country. Years of testing has proved them to inspire students of all grade levels and academic backgrounds. Junior PatriotsTM expects to expand patriotism in American schools as well.

Junior PatriotsTM signature, WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! book series provides for youngsters to write short essays in anthology editions and GUARANTEES that each volume will be a #1 Best Seller through the proven marketing and publicity strategies that have brought its founder, Smith's INFLUENCE IN ACTIONTM book series to #1 Best Seller rankings . The results that students achieve will be featured in future Junior Patriots TM cartoons .

The best part is that Junior PatriotsTM immediately gain confidence through their achievements. This confidence increases with every advancement through their schooling and eventual careers. The gained respect and love of country, has also helped children and young adults accomplish more in school, get along better with their peers and avoid lives of trouble, despair, crime, and addiction.

Smith and Junior PatriotsTM work with America's youth is about more than short-term accomplishments, it's about learning how to succeed. In a very short amount of time, Smith teaches students important life skills that they can develop and benefit from throughout their entire lives. Students learn to get immediate results and build on their initial successes to continue to gain success. They learn to produce results that amplify their careers, enhance their credibility in those careers, and establish them as leaders in their eventual fields. This provides them with a huge edge on their eventual competition.

Smith's decades of work in elementary, middle, and high schools, as well as his work in colleges, universities, and graduate schools, has proven time and time again, that no matter the age of the students he is teaching, they are always massively engaged with both comic books and cartoons. This will continue with Junior Patriots TM comics and cartoons .

“The more student success that we are able to achieve with Junior Patriots comic books and cartoons, the more educational materials we will be able to create. We are always looking for more illustrators and animators to help us in our commitment to the education and achievement of America's youth.” -Robert J. Smith, MFA, Junior Patriots Founder

About Robert J. Smith, MFA, Smith Profits TM , and Junior Patriots TM

Robert J. Smith, MFA, known as The Father of Factual StorytellingTM , has achieved #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 Companies and maintains consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in the entertainment industry, after decades of consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in financial services.

His international #1 Best Selling books have outranked major offerings by legends such as The Father of Systems, W. Edwards Deming; The Father of Public Relations, Edward Bernays; and The Father of Economics, Adam Smith.

INFLUENCE IN ACTION #1 BEST SELLER BOOK TRAILER

Founded in 2010, Smith Profits TM operates from Winter Garden, Florida , specializing in business consulting, publishing, and public relations. The company provides GUARANTEED television coverage and #1 Best Selling Book services to CEOs, business owners and professionals, nationwide.

Smith not only writes #1 Best Selling business books, his company, Smith Profits helps other professional boost their authority through #1 Best Selling Books , as well.

Smith's 501(c)(3) Junior Patriots TM nonprofit's WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! book series turns America's patriotic youth into #1 Best Selling Authors.

For media inquiries, contact Smith Profits TM at their Winter Garden, Florida headquarters at (407) 508-0200 .