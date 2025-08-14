KLC INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That Kindercare Learning Companies, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Class Definition
This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired KinderCare securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 9, 2024 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/KLC.
Case Details
The Complaint alleges that the registration statement for the IPO was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at KinderCare facilities; (2) KinderCare did not provide the "highest quality care possible" at its facilities, and, indeed, in numerous instances had failed to provide even basic care, meet minimum standards in the child care industry, or comply with the laws and regulations governing the care of children; and (3) as a result, KinderCare was exposed to a material, undisclosed risk of lawsuits, adverse regulatory action, negative publicity, reputational damage, and business loss.
What's Next?
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in KinderCare you have until October 16, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.
There is No Cost to You
We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.
Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
