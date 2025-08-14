Exponential IT And AI-Ready Leadership Focus Of Washington, DC And Dallas, TX IGNITE Events, Hosted By Info-Tech Research Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Info-Tech's IGNITE events will equip leaders with strategies to advance Exponential IT, close the AI adoption gap, and strengthen operational maturity across people, processes, and platforms. Each event features technology keynotes and hands-on strategy sessions designed to help regional organizations adapt with urgency and lead with clarity in the face of uncertainty.

"Across industries, CIOs are being asked to move beyond technical execution and act as business leaders who can lead their organizations through disruption and translate it into opportunity," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison . "Whether it's agentic AI, data monetization, or financial management, IT leaders need to shift from reacting to executing strategic plays that will effectively move the organization forward. The most successful teams are those building AI strategies rooted in real capability, budget control, and long-term value, and that's exactly what we're helping them do at our IGNITE events."

Info-Tech's IGNITE 2025 in Washington, D.C., September 10 at the Harborside Hotel:

The Washington, D.C. IGNITE event, to be hosted at the Harborside Hotel on September 10, 2025, will focus on equipping IT leaders, including those in the federal and public sector, with the tools to lead through uncertainty. From navigating policy-driven disruption to scaling AI adoption responsibly, sessions will explore how government-aligned organizations can build resilient, high-performing IT functions using Exponential IT principles and agentic AI strategies.

Featured Speakers:

Rob Garmaise – Vice President of AI Research, Info-Tech Research Group

Rob Garmaise brings extensive leadership experience in innovation and business transformation to his role at Info-Tech. Prior to joining the firm, Garmaise served as Chief Innovation Officer at Fasken, where he drove operational change by identifying strategic products, process improvements, and new business models. Rob's career includes senior roles at McKinsey, Microsoft, Workbrain, Blockbuster Canada, and TheGuarantors. Garmaise holds a degree in Mathematics from Harvard University and an MBA from Northwestern University.

Gord Harrison – Chief Research Officer, Info-Tech Research Group

With more than two decades at Info-Tech Research Group, Gord Harrison has helped shape the firm's tactical and value-driven approach to IT strategy. Drawing on his roots in software development, technical architecture, and IT consulting across industries like education and insurance, Harrison brings a practical mindset to complex challenges. Harrison now leads Info-Tech's research direction, helping IT leaders navigate uncertainty and deliver measurable results in fast-changing environments.

Isabelle Hertanto – Associate Vice President of Research Development at Info-Tech Research Group.

Leveraging over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and specialized IT services, Isabelle Hertanto leads the design and delivery of Info-Tech's Training and Development products. A former federal officer with Public Safety Canada, Hertanto offers unique insights into national security operations, digital surveillance, and the broader threat landscape. In the private sector, Hertanto has held senior roles in various industries, including energy, healthcare, and retail. Hertanto also teaches at the University of Toronto and provides a sharp perspective on the intersection of cybersecurity, law, and culture.

Info-Tech's IGNITE 2025 in Dallas, Texas, September 23 at The Statler Hotel:

The Dallas, TX IGNITE event, hosted at The Statler Hotel on September 23, 2025, will bring together regional IT and business leaders for a full day of research-driven sessions focused on operational excellence, talent development, and data-driven decision-making. With a strong emphasis on aligning technology investments with business outcomes, attendees will gain actionable strategies for AI roadmap planning, workforce modernization, and IT financial leadership.

John Annand – Practice Lead, Global Services, Info-Tech Research Group

John Annand is a practice lead for Info-Tech's Global Services practice, where he specializes in aligning IT roadmaps with evolving business needs. Annand's research focuses on infrastructure modernization, software-defined systems, and bridging the gap between traditional IT operations and emerging technologies. Before joining Info-Tech, Annand spent nearly two decades in the VAR space, advising small enterprises and consulting for larger organizations on high-performance computing and desktop management strategies.



Davin Juusola – Senior Vice President, Sales Strategy and Innovation, Info-Tech Research Group

Davin Juusola has played a vital role in the growth of Info-Tech since joining the firm in 1999. Over the years, Juusola has led the design and launch of major product offerings and has advised clients across various industries, including insurance, investment banking, software, healthcare, and law enforcement. Juusola holds a business degree from the Ivey School of Business and is a sought-after speaker on leadership and innovation.

Heather Leier-Murray – Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group

As a Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group, Heather Leier-Murray specializes in talent strategy, employee experience, and global leadership topics. With over a decade of experience in HR management, Heather has advised senior leaders and executives on navigating the human side of transformation. Leier-Murray holds an MBA in Global Leadership, a bachelor's degree in Human Resources and Labour Relations, and is certified as both an ICF Level 1 coach and a Certified Employee Benefits Specialist (CEBS).

What to Expect at IGNITE 2025

The sessions at the Washington, D.C., and Dallas, TX IGNITE 2025 events will explore high-impact priorities across IT leadership, AI strategy, and organizational transformation, including:



How to build an Exponential IT roadmap and apply emerging AI technologies to core operations.

A practical introduction to agentic AI and the readiness factors needed to close the adoption gap.

Tactics for aligning IT investments with business goals using Info-Tech's new IT Playbooks framework.

Proven strategies for workforce development through AI-human collaboration models.

Research-backed methods for financial decision-making and performance management in IT. Expert-led breakouts to help participants tailor AI, data, and IT strategies to their own environments.

Info-Tech's IGNITE series is part of a broader effort to provide timely, high-impact guidance to IT leaders through a mix of global insights and region-specific engagement. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with peers, share local leadership challenges, and connect directly with Info-Tech analysts and advisors throughout the day.

To view the agenda and for more details about each IGNITE event, please visit Info-Tech's Events page .

Press Access

In addition to IT leaders from a variety of regional organizations, area media outlets are also invited to IGNITE 2025 events to explore key technology trends and gain expert commentary on the issues shaping today's IT landscape. Media professionals looking to attend can apply for press access by contacting [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech and connect via LinkedIn and X .

