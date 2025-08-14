Golden Goose Marketing Unveils AI Tool - The Best Agency Boost For Customer Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sacramento, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Goose Marketing is excited to announce the launch of its latest marketing service-the AI-Enhanced Customer Engagement Tool. This new tool is aimed at supporting contractors, construction companies, and service-based businesses in improving how they interact with customers and deliver services. It highlights Golden Goose Marketing's dedication to coming up with new solutions that help businesses grow.

The AI-Enhanced Customer Engagement Tool uses advanced artificial intelligence to make customer interactions smoother. It offers real-time chat support and automated answers to questions. This tool adds to the range of services that Golden Goose Marketing already provides, like Local SEO, Search Engine Optimization, and Lead Generation.

Anthony Bernard, CEO of Golden Goose Marketing, highlights the tool's importance for today's businesses. "In today's fast-paced digital world, it's all about enhancing the customer experience," says Bernard. "Our new AI tool is designed to not only address client inquiries swiftly but also to anticipate their needs by learning from previous interactions. This not only improves communication efficiency but also builds stronger, long-lasting relationships with customers."

Golden Goose Marketing continues to be a leader in using the latest technologies in its services. By smartly using AI technology, the company wants to set a new benchmark in customer engagement for service businesses. This commitment matches their history of delivering concrete results for their clients.

Besides the AI-Enhanced Customer Engagement Tool, the Golden Goose Marketing Agency offers comprehensive marketing services. This includes Local SEO, which helps improve a business's presence in local search results. The Local SEO service ensures businesses can dominate local searches and Google's "Map Pack", enhancing visibility and customer reach. Meanwhile, Golden Goose Marketing SEO focuses on bettering website rankings through well-planned keyword use and content creation.

The company's wide range of services cater to various industries' specific needs. With experience in fields like contractor marketing and window cleaning marketing, Golden Goose Marketing makes sure its clients get strategies that tackle unique challenges and opportunities in their markets. They also provide a suite of services like PPC Management, Social Media Advertising, and Website Development to fully support their clients.

Golden Goose Marketing understands how important it is to keep up with the changing digital world and always looks to adapt its strategies to meet new industry needs. This includes their Database Reactivation service, which re-engages past customers to encourage repeat business and referrals. Its focus on innovation shows in its different services, now including an AI chat solution to interact more effectively with users and turn them into leads.

Beyond service offerings, the company provides a free ROI Blueprint, giving clients a custom data-backed growth plan to help them expand in their market environment. This focus on custom growth strategies shows the company's commitment to client success. Businesses interested in exploring more can take advantage of their free discovery call offering available on their website, as well.

"Our focus has always been on helping businesses not just compete, but thrive," Bernard added. "With tools like the AI-Enhanced Customer Engagement, we aim to deliver value that extends beyond typical service parameters, ultimately driving growth in both revenue and reputation for our clients."

Golden Goose Marketing stands out not just for its broad array of marketing solutions but also for its strong commitment to client service. This is delivered through a mix of technological advances and personalized strategy. The recent introduction of the AI-Enhanced Customer Engagement Tool shows the company's pledge to improve its service to align with current business expectations.

As the company keeps introducing advanced solutions to improve client outcomes, it continues to build its reputation as a reliable partner in business growth. Through strategic updates, Golden Goose Marketing Agency reinforces its role in helping businesses achieve ongoing success in today's competitive markets.

By continually adding new tools and services, Golden Goose Marketing reassures clients of its commitment to changing with industry needs. This proactive approach places the company as a leader in the marketing field, focused on creating an environment of growth and innovation.

###

For more information about Golden Goose Marketing, contact the company here:

Golden Goose Marketing

Anthony Bernard

(916) 619-0819

225 30th St #306, Sacramento, CA 95816

CONTACT: Anthony Bernard