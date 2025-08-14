Crypto Prices Pullback On Latest U.S. Inflation Data
The July Producer Price Index (PPI) in America rose 0.9%, blowing past estimates for a 0.2% increase. On a year-over-year basis, PPI was higher by 3.3% versus forecasts for 2.5% growth.
Core PPI, which excludes food and energy prices, surged 0.9% in July, far exceeding the 0.2% expected.
That data sent risk assets such as crypto and stocks sharply lower in early trading on Aug. 14.
After hitting a record high above $124,000 U.S. over the last 24-hours, Bitcoin's price dropped to $118,400 U.S.
Similarly, Ethereum's price is down nearly 4% to $4,600 U.S. Other crypto such as %Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) and XRP (CRYPTO: $XRP) are also down on the day.
The hotter-than-expected PPI reading reinforces the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve may keep interest rates elevated for longer to help tame resurgent inflation.
Expectations for a September rate cut fell by four percentage points on Aug. 14 immediately after the PPI data was made public, according to futures market data.
U.S. stocks are also in the red following the July PPI number as it looks as though tariffs are beginning to have an impact on prices in America.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment