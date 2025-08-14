Cisco's AI Bets Spark Excitement Among Wall Street Analysts And Retail Despite Tepid Outlook

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) received a slew of revised analyst price targets following its fiscal fourth-quarter (Q4) report, with Wall Street weighing steady earnings against cautious guidance.

While the tech giant beat expectations for the quarter, the outlook for fiscal 2026 hinted at slowing momentum, sparking mixed reactions among analysts. The company sees FY2026 revenue between $59 billion and $60 billion and an adjusted earnings per share between $4.00 and $4.05.

Cisco Systems' stock traded over 1% lower on Thursday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' territory amid 'extremely high' message volume levels.

CSCO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:20 p.m. ET on Aug. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 1,761% surge in user message count as of Thursday morning. A Stocktwits user highlighted the demand for the company's business.

Piper Sandler lifted its price target on the stock to $70 from $64 while maintaining a 'Neutral' rating, as per TheFly. The firm called Cisco's Q4 performance 'roughly in line' and flagged that FY26 guidance fell short of bullish investor expectations. However, Piper noted a strong AI-related order book and demand for data center modernization as key reasons the long-term narrative remains intact.

BofA Securities analyst Tal Liani also raised the firm's target to $85 from $76, while reiterating a 'Buy' rating. Liani acknowledged the absence of a 'major spark' in the Q4 results but emphasized Cisco's transformation through portfolio improvements, a growing infrastructure cycle, and consistent operational execution as reasons for optimism.

Barclays followed suit by increasing its price target to $71 from $66 while keeping an 'Equal Weight' rating. The firm described Cisco's Q4 report as largely unsurprising, with a slight revenue and earnings beat, but noted decelerating order growth could create headwinds in upcoming quarters.

Cisco Systems' stock has gained over 17% in 2025 and over 52% in the last 12 months.

