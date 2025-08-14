RIVANNA Secures $800,000 Virginia Catalyst Grant Alongside Matching Funds To Advance AI-Enabled Ultrasound Platform For Neuraxial Anesthesia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RIVANNA®, developers of world-first imaging-based medical technologies, was recently awarded grant funding valued at $800,000 from the Virginia Catalyst Program to advance the Accuro® 3S diagnostic ultrasound system. RIVANNA worked in collaboration with the University of Virginia (UVA), represented by William Manson, MD, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Medical Director of Perioperative Medicine, and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), represented by David Evans, MD, FACEP, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine and Division Chair and Medical Director of Clinical Ultrasound, in order to develop the proposal.

Working in concert with RIVANNA leadership, including Will Mauldin, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Dixon, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, and Paul Sheeran, PhD, Director of R&D, this project aims to address a critical need in the anesthesia field by delivering real-time needle guidance during neuraxial procedures, providing clinicians with greater precision and improved outcomes. This technology has the potential to enhance patient safety and satisfaction, while also improving provider efficiency during epidural placements. These advantages will be especially impactful for challenging cases, such as in patients with high BMI or anatomical abnormalities.

The Virginia Catalyst Award will specifically support the finalization and clinical validation of advanced product features integral to the performance of Accuro 3S. The device's Dual-ArrayTM ultrasound probe will work in concert with SpineNav-AITM, RIVANNA's proprietary machine learning algorithm, and the additional advanced product features developed in this effort to automate spinal landmark identification and facilitate continuous needle tracking.

Dr. Manson and Dr. Evans will lead clinical and integration studies at UVA and VCU, respectively, with support from RIVANNA. The research will evaluate platform readiness and usability to support clinical adoption and operational integration.

The Virginia Catalyst grant funding has been matched by $1.6 million in additional funding provided to RIVANNA from undisclosed sources, highlighting the clinical and economic potential of this initiative. The commercialization of Accuro 3S, expected to begin in late 2025, is anticipated to offer significant improvements in patient outcomes and elevate neuraxial anesthesia standards of care across the Commonwealth and the Nation.

"This collaborative initiative highlights the pivotal role of academic-industry partnerships in the advancement of next-generation medical technologies," said Will Mauldin, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at RIVANNA. "By integrating AI-enabled spinal landmark recognition with continuous needle tracking, we are developing a clinically meaningful innovation intended to enhance the precision and safety of neuraxial anesthesia. This effort not only supports the global elevation of standards of care but also contributes meaningfully to Charlottesville's continued trajectory as a leading center for medical technology innovation in Virginia."

About RIVANNA

RIVANNA® is a commercial-stage medical device innovator and manufacturer based in Charlottesville, VA. RIVANNA develops and commercializes world-first, imaging-based medical technologies that elevate global standards of care. The company provides early- and late-stage comprehensive imaging solutions for point-of-care spinal needle interventions and musculoskeletal diagnostics. Learn more: RIVANNA .

SOURCE RIVANNA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED