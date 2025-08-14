Agentwise.Io Announces Beta Launch Of The First AI-Native Operating System For Global Real Estate Professionals

AgentWise - AI-powered global network for real estate professionals.

- Eric CorsalettiLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AgentWise .io, founded by Eric Corsaletti, today announced its plan to transform how real estate professionals connect, collaborate, and close deals worldwide. Starting as a private WhatsApp community in early 2025, AgentWise has grown to 1,000+ vetted property professionals who have shared over $3 billion+ in listings and is now evolving into a dedicated AI-native operating system for the global real estate industry.In less than eight months from its first WhatsApp group, AgentWise has achieved industry recognition, shortlisted for six categories at the Property Week Tech Awards 2025 in London, including Best International PropTech Company and Best Use of AI in Property.From WhatsApp Success to a Global PlatformWithin weeks of launch, AgentWise's invite-only WhatsApp groups became a hub for top agents, developers, and property specialists from the UK, US, Europe, and emerging markets to exchange off-market listings and collaborate across borders. The overwhelming adoption revealed a clear market gap: there is no single platform where verified real estate professionals can communicate globally, in real time, with full control over their data.The Problem- Fragmented Tools – Agents juggle costly, local-only platforms that don't connect internationally.- High Costs – Portals like Rightmove and Zillow charge thousands per year for limited exposure.- Outdated Tech – No purpose-built Agentic AI or LLM exists for real estate.- Global Disconnect – No trusted, verified agent directory spans multiple countries.The AgentWise SolutionThe new AgentWise platform will launch in layers:- Communication Layer – Mobile-first hub replacing WhatsApp for verified property professionals.- Data Layer – Aggregates and standardises global market data to create the most accurate dataset in the industry.- AI Layer – Powers the first Real Estate LLM , trained on real-world agent interactions, listings, and transactions.- Portal Layer – Evolves into a global property portal covering residential, commercial, and development listings.Freemium by DesignAgentWise will launch with a free communication tier so every agent including those in underserved markets, can connect without cost barriers. Paid tiers will unlock AI insights, developer distribution tools, and premium market intelligence.Why Now- US Market Shift – The 2024 NAR commission rule change is accelerating the need for private deal networks and off-market collaboration.- UK Pushback – Agents are demanding alternatives to Rightmove's rising fees and stagnant tech.- Global Gap – No unified, verified, cross-border platform exists to enable AI-powered B2B dealmaking.A Bridge Between Markets“We're building bridges in a broken system,” said Eric Corsaletti, Founder & CEO of AgentWise.“If Rightmove and Zillow had a baby powered by AI, fuelled by verified global data, and built for professionals first, that's AgentWise.”By connecting professionals in both developed and emerging markets, AgentWise opens new deal pipelines, accelerates off-market transactions, and levels the playing field for agents worldwide.The Big VisionWith over 6 million agents globally, AgentWise doesn't need mass adoption to lead the industry. Even a small percentage contributing verified data will create:- AI-powered deal matching and predictive demand alerts.- Cross-border transaction tools for residential, commercial, and development.- A truly accurate global property portal.- Member-driven data monetisation opportunities.The AgentWise Beta App launches in early October 2025. Property professionals can register now for beta access at .

