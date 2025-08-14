Introducing BOSS: The Business Operating Success System Transforming Organizational Leadership - Created By Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices The Preferred Realty

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders Kevin Leonard and Linda Brennfleck proudly announce the launch of their groundbreaking program, BOSS (Business Operating Success System) , a dynamic training initiative designed to empower business leaders to elevate performance, enhance culture, and drive sustainable growth.

The comprehensive curriculum was developed by Kevin Leonard, a recognized expert in strategic growth and business management, alongside Linda Brennfleck, who brings over 30 years of multifaceted expertise in real estate leadership. Key lessons include:



Culture as a Competitive Advantage – Building a robust, engaging culture that attracts top talent and creates measurable business impact.

Training and Meeting Execution – Transforming routine interactions into high-value experiences for teams.

Coaching for Performance – Proven techniques to develop talent, optimize productivity, and maximize potential.

Mastering Difficult Conversations – Essential conflict resolution strategies to address and overcome workplace challenges effectively.

Increasing Your Pricing – Strategies to confidently justify value, set appropriate prices, and secure higher revenue streams.

Growth Mindset – Encouraging continuous improvement and resilience to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry. Leadership Cadence – Establishing regular, impactful leadership routines that drive accountability and team alignment.

Kevin Leonard commented, "BOSS is more than a training program-it's a blueprint for sustained business excellence. Our system empowers leaders to leverage culture, optimize operations, and position their teams for long-term success."

Linda Brennfleck brings over 30 years of multifaceted expertise in real estate leadership. Her comprehensive background is instrumental in shaping the BOSS program. Brennfleck added, "Working closely with leaders across industries, we've crafted actionable strategies to tackle real-world challenges. BOSS isn't theory-it's practical, proven methods delivered with clarity and purpose."

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty is a locally owned, full-service real estate company serving the Western Pennsylvania area. Our affiliation with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network provides us with the most advanced technology and tools in the industry.

SOURCE The Preferred Realty

