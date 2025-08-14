Nava Launches Nationwide Effort To Build Open-Source Solution For Implementing H.R. 1

Our software solution will provide states with modern, flexible technology to implement Medicaid work requirements while achieving human-centered outcomes and avoiding vendor lock-in.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Public Benefit Corporation is announcing an ambitious new effort to build an open-source software solution that supports states in meeting the requirements outlined in H.R. 1, the recent federal legislation that could affect millions of Americans' benefit eligibility. Backed by a decade of experience helping agencies deliver on tight, high-stakes deadlines, Nava will offer:



A modular, open-source, and production-hardened architecture and set of templates that jumpstart development

A suite of software and infrastructure tools to build, operate, and maintain digital service applications quickly and safely

Regular demo days to work in the open, report on progress, and share lessons learned from states Philanthropic opportunities to augment or help offset implementation costs

Nava is a public benefit corporation working to make government services simple and effective. We're committed to helping our government partners achieve human-centered outcomes, which is why we are developing this modular, open-source solution that enables states to replace components and modules seamlessly over time, without sacrificing delivery speed. States will be able to re-use the resulting code and technology stack, which is designed to reduce the cost, time, and risk of implementation.

"States shouldn't have to rely on slow, expensive updates to aging systems," said Rohan Bhobe, CEO and co-founder of Nava. "We view the passage of H.R. 1 as a challenge to embrace a new way of working that delivers radically more effectively and efficiently. An open, modular architecture gives states the ability to evolve with legislative changes, user needs, and technology advancements."

Our approach stands in stark contrast to traditional industry models that lock agencies into inflexible technology dependent on consulting companies fielding large teams of relatively junior staff or offshore labor. Instead, our open-source solution reduces unnecessary costs, increases states' long-term roadmap control, and avoids the pitfalls of traditional procurements.

This new solution builds on Nava's experience working and iterating in the open with agencies like the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services , the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services , the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs , and states across the nation . We're also drawing from our experience building the Nava platform - a set of modular, open-source templates that distills our cloud engineering best practices and helps our government partners jumpstart projects in days, not months.

Nava is inviting state technology leaders, policymakers, and civic technologists to shape this community-driven effort. Together, we'll define requirements, co-create solutions, and deploy modern, effective systems that enhance outcomes for users and agencies.

To learn more about Nava's open-source initiative or to participate in shaping the future of state technology, visit our Medicaid page .

Contact : Tiffany Telemaque; [email protected]

SOURCE Nava PBC

