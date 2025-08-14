Lambdatest Unveils Media Injection For Real Device Testing
With Media Injection, users can test key workflows like QR code and barcode scanning, digital check processing, real-time video streaming, and photo or video upload features, directly on physical devices. This is made possible through LambdaTest's proprietary Sensor Instrumentation technology, which seamlessly injects simulated media into the app's camera interface, bypassing the need for physical camera use while ensuring realistic results.
Media Injection supports a wide range of commonly used camera APIs and integrates effortlessly with existing LambdaTest environments. With compatibility across more than 10,000 real devices, the feature ensures unparalleled coverage and accuracy for mission-critical camera workflows.
“Camera functionality is at the heart of many modern apps, whether it's mobile banking, streaming, or shopping,” said Jay Singh, Co-Founder at LambdaTest.“With Media Injection, we're removing the guesswork from camera testing and giving teams the power to validate these flows with real precision and scale.”
Video Injection under Media Injection is now available for all users running app tests on real devices through LambdaTest's cloud platform. For more information, please visit #supported-camera-video-apis
About LambdaTest
LambdaTest is a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.
With AI-native test management, MCP servers, and agent-based automation, LambdaTest supports Selenium, Appium, Playwright, and all major frameworks. AI Agents like HyperExecute and KaneAI bring the power of AI and cloud into your software testing workflow, enabling seamless automation testing with 120+ integrations.
LambdaTest Agents accelerate your testing throughout the entire SDLC, from test planning and authoring to automation, infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting.
