Transition Industries Signs Heads Of Agreement With Bonatti S.P.A For Critical Infrastructure On Pacifico Mexinol Projec...

Transition Industries LLC , a developer of world-scale, net-zero carbon emissions methanol and green hydrogen projects, signed a Heads of Agreement contract with Bonatti, an international contractor specializing in the energy sector, for critical infrastructure on the Pacifico Mexinol project in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Pacifico Mexinol is poised to be the world's largest standalone ultra-low carbon chemical production facility in the world, with an output of 6,130 metric tons of methanol (MT) per day.

Under the terms of the Heads of Agreement, which includes a lump sum binding price, Bonatti will be responsible for the detailed engineering, procurement, construction, pre-commissioning, commissioning, and startup for the upgrade of the port facilities and jetty at the Terminal Transoceánica de Topolobampo, S.A. de C.V. (“TTT”) port area where all methanol loading operations for export will occur. Bonatti will also be responsible for detailed engineering, procurement, construction, pre-commissioning, commissioning, and startup of the methanol transfer and vapor recovery underground pipelines and dual fiber optic cables between the Methanol main process plant and the Mexinol port site.

The agreement also provides Bonatti with the opportunity to build the project's closed-loop water pipeline system from the JAPAMA oxidation pools to the site, making the Pacifico Mexinol site one of the world's largest applications of industrial water reuse from municipal effluent. This system treats and recycles municipal wastewater for all project needs in order to avoid tapping into freshwater sources or negatively impacting the Bay of Ohuira, thereby reducing the project's environmental impact.

Balmore Brito, Pacifico Mexinol Project Director and Head of Engineering and Technology for Transition Industries said:“We are proud to have Bonatti, a world-leader in pipeline EPCs, as part of our execution team. Their international expertise coupled with their local field experience and knowledge operating in Ahome Municipality, Sinaloa, is good for the project and the local communities near where we operate. Bonatti shares our unwavering commitment to environmental and social sustainability.”

Gustavo Blejer, Bonatti's Commercial Director for the Americas, said:“We are thrilled to be part of this flagship project, which marks an important step toward decarbonization. This is a great opportunity to combine Bonatti's global expertise with our strong local experience, and to contribute meaningfully to the development of Ahome, Sinaloa, and Mexico.”

Transition Industries is jointly developing Pacifico Mexinol with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. When it initiates operations in 2029, Pacifico Mexinol is expected to be the largest single ultra-low carbon methanol facility in the world – producing approximately 350,000 MT of green methanol and 1.8 million MT of blue methanol annually from natural gas with carbon capture.

ABOUT TRANSITION INDUSTRIES

Transition Industries LLC , based in Houston, Texas, is a developer of world-scale, net-zero carbon emissions methanol and green hydrogen projects in North America to address climate change and promote environmental and social sustainability. For additional information about Pacifico Mexinol or Transition Industries, email ...

ABOUT BONATTI

Bonatti is an international contractor with over 80 years of experience in the energy and mining sectors. The company's expertise covers the full project lifecycle-from engineering, procurement, and construction to the operation and maintenance of plants and pipelines. Bonatti is actively engaged in the energy transition and water sustainability sectors. Ongoing projects include carbon capture, hydrogen, biofuel, and solar power plants, as well as water infrastructure developments designed to reduce freshwater use in mining operations. With operations spanning Canada, Mexico, and Chile, Bonatti has established a strong presence across the Americas. Having generated USD 2.5B+ in cumulative revenues, the company is recognized as Mexico's leading midstream contractor. For more information, visit .

