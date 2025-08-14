Investornewsbreaks Newton Golf Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG) Q2 2025 Revenue Jumps 154% On Strong Demand For Motion And Fast Motion Shafts

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) , a technology-forward golf company delivering physics-based performance innovations, reported Q2 2025 revenue of $2.1 million, up 154% from $813,000 in the year-ago quarter, with gross margin improving to 67.6% from 60.1%. First-half 2025 revenue rose 182% to $3.3 million, while net loss narrowed to $2.1 million from $2.4 million. The company cited rapid adoption of its new Fast Motion shaft-launched April 29-which generated more than $696,000 in gross sales in its first two months and has already surpassed 2,200 units sold in Q3. Additional highlights included surpassing 50 professional users across major tours, expanding global distribution, and increased direct-to-consumer sales. Management said rising demand, operational efficiency, and marketing investments position Newton Golf for continued growth in the second half of 2025.

About Newton Golf

At Newton Golf, we harness the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, our rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of our design process, we create precision-engineered golf clubs that deliver unmatched stability, control, and performance. Our mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced equipment that maximizes consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.

