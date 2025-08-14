Wesco 2025 Sustainability Report: A Letter From Wesco Chairman, John Engel

By John Engel , Chairman, President and Chief Executive Office, Wesco International.

I am pleased to present Wesco's 2025 Sustainability Report, which demonstrates our commitment to furthering sustainability, innovation and connection in a rapidly changing world. This report highlights how we continue to build a brighter future for our customers, supplier partners and the communities we serve.

In 2024, we continued to focus on execution while furthering our vision to become the best tech-enabled supply chain solutions company in the world. Our digital transformation is well underway. We're more than halfway complete on our technology and capabilities build which, once deployed, will help us to do our jobs better, deliver new products and services for our customers and create added value for our supplier partners.

Our progress was driven by strong employee engagement, evidenced by our Wesco Listens survey results which showed improvements in trust and safety, surpassing industry and global benchmarks. These metrics reflect our commitment to operational excellence and our dedication to creating a trusted and safe workplace for all.

Wesco's global capabilities, leading scale and expanded portfolio of services and solutions uniquely position us to address the world's critical infrastructure needs, including enhanced power generation, electrical grid modernization, automation, connectivity, security, and supply chain resiliency. I am incredibly proud of our talented Wesco team, whose hard work and dedication drive our success.

This year, we saw momentum in four key areas:

Environmental Stewardship:

We continued to pursue our sustainability goals with progress towards achieving our 2030 carbon reduction target. Our focus on renewable energy exhibits our dedication to reducing our environmental impacts.

Empowering Our People and Communities:

We believe that investing in our employees is crucial for our continued success and growth. In 2024, our employees collectively spent over 172,000 hours in training and development. This commitment to training not only enhances the skills and capabilities of our workforce but also fosters a culture of innovation and inclusiveness. We launched the Wesco Cares Scholarship Program to support the next generation of tradespeople and fortify our commitment to the electrical industry. The $200,000 in scholarships has been awarded to qualified and deserving students pursuing careers in specialized fields within the U.S. electrical industry.

Our Wesco team worked especially hard to help our communities in times of need and I am grateful for their dedication to our customers, supplier partners and one another. In addition to responding to storms and other natural disasters, together we made a positive impact through our Wesco Cares program. Wesco team members volunteered more than 3,000 hours of their time in 2024. We expanded our partnership with Habitat for Humanity, contributing to projects such as Home Equals and construction of sustainable homes in Chiapas, Mexico, along with support of the 2024 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in St. Paul, Minnesota. We joined The Red Cross's Annual Disaster Giving Program to help them mobilize and respond to emergencies big and small at a moment's notice.

Ethics and Governance:

Integrity remains at the core of Wesco's operations. Our robust global compliance program continues to promote the highest ethical standards. We remain steadfast in our commitment to transparency and accountability.

Innovation for a Greener Tomorrow:

We offer a wide range of sustainable products and services that help our customers reach their own sustainability goals. From energy-efficiency and energy-management solutions to renewable energy, we are dedicated to environmental responsibility.

Wesco has developed programs, services and solutions that are designed to be scalable and adaptable, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of the industries we serve. This includes supporting residential, commercial and utility-scale solar projects through supply chain solutions, a broad product portfolio, and expertise that adapts to consumer demands. Innovation remains a cornerstone of our success. We continue to expand our portfolio of sustainable solutions, providing customers with tools to achieve their own environmental goals.

Sustainability is a journey. As we look to 2025 and beyond, I am confident that the dedication of our teams, partners and stakeholders will continue to drive progress. From advancing renewable energy solutions to supporting our employees and communities, we remain steadfast in our vision for a better future for all.

Thank you for being part of this journey.

John Engel

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

About This Report

Unless otherwise stated, this report covers activities, data and initiatives from our fiscal year 2024.

ESG Disclosure and Framework Alignment

The topics covered in this report include those that we have determined to be material for our business and stakeholders as noted on page 10. Wesco aligns with several ESG frameworks and disclosures in support of our commitment to transparency and our fulfillment

of stakeholder needs and expectations. We leverage the following frameworks and standards to provide robust ESG information disclosure:



Global Reporting Initiative (GRI): GRI offers a list of global standards and guidelines around sustainability reporting.

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB): SASB provides a comprehensive set of industry-specific disclosure topics and guidelines.

International Financial Reporting Standards (Climate-related disclosures, IFRS S2) which incorporates the now decommissioned Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD): IFRS provides disclosure recommendations on thematic ESG topics such as governance, strategy, risk management, metrics and targets to provide stakeholders with fuller information surrounding climate risks.

CDP: Formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, CDP is

an international organization that helps companies and cities measure and disclose important environmental impact information through an annual questionnaire and rating system.

United Nations Global Compact (UNGC): UNGC is an initiative that aims to help businesses align their strategies and work toward the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals. United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs): U.N. SDGs provide a shared set of 17 goals toward peace and prosperity for people and planet goals and create a call to action by all countries in a global partnership

We also regularly engage with our investors, employees, customers, regulators, ratings agencies and others on ESG and business issues. Additional information about Wesco can be found in our public financial filings- including our annual report and proxy filings-as well as on the Security and Exchange Commission's website at or on the Investors page of our website at Wesco.

Wesco plans to continue to report annually as we monitor, measure and deepen our ESG initiatives and disclosures.

Wesco endorses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are a call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. We have prioritized the following five goals: Good Health and Well Being, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Responsible Consumption and Production.

More information about our SDG aligned initiatives is included throughout this report.

Assurance

We did not seek third-party assurance for this report; however, we will consider doing so for future reporting. The information and data contained in this report was vetted by internal subject matter experts on the various ESG topics included in this report.

