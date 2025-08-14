How The U.S.'S #1 Sustainable Company Leverages Nasdaq Sustainability Solutions

In June 2025, TIME and Statista named Nasdaq the #8 most sustainable company in the world-and the #1 in the United States-on their annual list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies . This distinction is not only a testament to Nasdaq's long-standing commitment to sustainable business practices and sustainability reporting excellence, but also a compelling case study in how sustainability technology can drive measurable impact when embedded across an enterprise.

Third-Party Recognition, First-Hand Results

The TIME ranking evaluated more than 5,000 companies across 30 countries using over 20 key performance indicators, including emissions intensity, sustainability reporting practices, and board diversity. Nasdaq's placement at the top of the U.S. list reflects the strength of its sustainability strategy and the operational rigor behind it.

“At Nasdaq, we are powering resilient growth through a sustainability strategy rooted in our core purpose-to empower economic opportunity-and guided by our vision to be the trusted fabric of the world's financial system. Internally, we solidify our own business resilience and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders by managing our climate-related risks and advancing sustainable business practices across our entire organization. Externally, we support our clients' resilient growth objectives as they navigate the evolving sustainability ecosystem by providing them with relevant insights and a growing suite of innovative sustainability and climate-related solutions.”

-Nina Eisenman, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability Strategy & Reporting, Nasdaq

A Case Study in Using Nasdaq Sustainability Solutions-Internally

Nasdaq's own sustainability reporting team played a pivotal role in achieving this recognition. Their work was powered by the same tools Nasdaq offers to clients: Nasdaq Metri TM and Nasdaq Sustainable Len ®. These platforms enabled the team to:



Centralize ESG data across business units and geographies, ensuring consistency and auditability.

Align with evolving global standards , including CSRD, IFRS S1/S2, and CDP.

Benchmark performance against peers using real-time analytics and AI-driven insights. Produce transparent, investor-grade disclosures that meet the expectations of regulators, raters, and stakeholders.

"Sustainable Lens was indispensable for both our CSRD preparation and voluntary reporting. Its benchmarking and research capabilities amplified our team's ability to efficiently analyze peer reports and quickly respond to leadership requests, making a heavy lift manageable for our small team. Centralizing our climate data in Nasdaq Metrio has streamlined our reporting process and ensures we're well-prepared for upcoming regulatory requirements."

-Nina Eisenman, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability Strategy & Reporting, Nasdaq

These tools weren't just helpful-they were foundational. They allowed our teams to move from compliance to leadership, from reporting to storytelling, from ambition to insights and impact.

Key Takeaways for Sustainability Leaders

Whether you're a sustainability officer at a mid-sized enterprise or global firm, Nasdaq's experience offers valuable insights for sustainability professionals seeking to elevate their own sustainability and climate programs:

1. Technology Enables Scale and Precision

Manual processes are no longer sufficient in a regulatory environment that demands speed, accuracy, and traceability. Nasdaq's internal use of its own platforms demonstrates how automation and AI can streamline workflows and reduce reporting burdens.

2. Cross-Functional Collaboration Is Essential

Nasdaq's sustainability success was not confined to a single team. It was the result of coordinated efforts across corporate sustainability, legal, finance, investor relations, marketing, and operations. Technology served as a unifying layer, enabling shared visibility and accountability. Additionally, Nasdaq's Sustainability & Climate Advisory team proved invaluable in ensuring that climate strategies aligned with both business goals and regulatory requirements.

3. Transparency Builds Trust

By using Nasdaq Sustainability Solutions to produce high-quality, transparent disclosures, the company strengthened its relationships with investors, customers, employees, and the broader market. This transparency was a key factor in earning recognition from TIME and Statista.

"The Sustainability & Climate Advisory team provided critical support in reviewing our TCFD report, giving us the confidence that our disclosures meet regulatory standards before board approval."

-Nina Eisenman, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability Strategy & Reporting, Nasdaq

From Platform to Proof Point

Nasdaq's recognition as the most sustainable company in the U.S. is more than an accolade-it is a validation of the tools and strategies it brings to market. The same solutions that helped Nasdaq achieve this milestone are available to organizations seeking to lead in sustainability.

