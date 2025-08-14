MENAFN - 3BL) At SLB, making a difference starts with collaboration. Through partnerships in local communities, our employees work hand in hand with others to drive sustainability projects that leave a lasting impact. The annual SLB Sustainability Impact Awards program allocates capital to teams around the world to deliver innovative, high-impact projects that enhance sustainability outcomes - both in SLB's operations and in local communities.

Each project starts with a simple question: How can we make the most impact? These initiatives are designed to be scalable, replicable and deliver sustainable results.

Alongside climate action and nature initiatives, SLB's community investments in 2024 supported socioeconomic impact across three key areas: science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, inclusion and living conditions. Here are a few highlights:

Inspiring the next generation in STEM

SLB partnered with the She Is Foundation and NASA Space Center Houston on the She Is an Astronaut program. This initiative gave 24 girls from underserved communities in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru the opportunity to participate in a four-month virtual program that built their confidence and skills in STEM. The program culminated in a week-long trip to NASA's Space Center in Houston, where the girls explored space science through hands-on learning.

Supporting workplace accessibility

The Including Talent, Reducing Inequality program provided job skills training to 90 people with disabilities in Brazil. SLB also hosted Brazil's first fully accessible job fair in Macaé, which welcomed more than 520 attendees. Customers and training organizations took part, and over 40 SLB employees volunteered to support the event.

Strengthening healthcare access

SLB supported healthcare infrastructure in underserved regions of West Africa. In Nigeria, solar inverter systems were installed in 10 health centers, expanding healthcare access and improving the reliability of medical equipment. In Ghana, SLB helped build a pediatric ward at a hospital to address bed shortages and enhance healthcare services.

Learn more about these and other initiatives in SLB's Sustainability Report .

