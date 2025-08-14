Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update

Financial Highlights



Second quarter revenue for fiscal 2025 increased 82.5% to $3.14M vs. $1.72M for the same period in the prior year and increased 11.7% from $2.81M in Q1 of 2025

Second quarter gross profit for fiscal 2025 increased 98.9% to $1.93M vs. $0.97M for the same period in the prior year and increased 13.5% from $1.7M in Q1 of 2025

Second quarter total operating expenses for fiscal 2025 increased 54.4% to $2.44M vs. $1.58M for the same period in the prior year but decreased 2% from $2.49M in Q1 of 2025

Second quarter net loss for fiscal 2025 decreased 16.5% to $0.5M vs. $0.6M for the same period in the prior year and decreased 37.5% from $0.8M in Q1 of 2025 Cash at 6/30/25 was $0.51M vs. $0.48M at 12/31/24



"We once again made progress in all important metrics in the second quarter. Our revenue and gross profit increased year on year and quarter on quarter. Our operating expenses increased year on year but decreased quarter on quarter, and our net loss decreased both year on year and quarter on quarter. We are getting to where we need to be,” said Onfolio Holdings CEO Dominic Wells.

"In addition, we were still carrying some costs from the 2023 re-audit, and the 2024 Eastern Standard audit in Q2. Those are now completed, so we can anticipate far lower accounting and other professional fees in Q3 and for the remainder of the fiscal year.”

“Around $150k of our losses in Q2 came from these one-time, extra costs that we do not expect to continue. There was also $300k in amortization, $25k in stock-based compensation, which when removed, bring us very close to breaking even for the quarter, even after interest payments.”

"While we haven't made an acquisition since Q4 2024, our pipeline of prospective deal flow is strong. We are currently focusing our efforts on improving the operating results of the current portfolio. We are not in a rush to consummate an acquisition unless it is highly strategic,” continued Wells.

"We launched Pace Generative LLC, an AI visibility agency, at the end of Q2, and it immediately started generating recurring monthly revenue. We believe we are very early in the earnings potential of this business.”

“We also launched a revenue-share partnership program for course creators, and we've been inundated with applications. We will be commencing work with our first few partnerships before the end of this month and will continue onboarding new partners throughout the rest of 2025.”

“Between these two new ventures, and the portfolio we already have, our financial results have room for growth,” concluded Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings acquires controlling interests in and actively manage small online businesses that we believe (i) operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, (ii) have positive and stable cash flows, (iii) face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and (iv) can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. Through the acquisition and growth of a diversified group of online businesses with these characteristics, we believe we offer investors in our shares an opportunity to diversify their own portfolio risk. Visit for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may" "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.