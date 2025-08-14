Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update


2025-08-14 02:01:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) ("Onfolio" or the "Company"), a company that acquires and manages a portfolio of digital marketing and online education businesses, announces financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights

  • Second quarter revenue for fiscal 2025 increased 82.5% to $3.14M vs. $1.72M for the same period in the prior year and increased 11.7% from $2.81M in Q1 of 2025
  • Second quarter gross profit for fiscal 2025 increased 98.9% to $1.93M vs. $0.97M for the same period in the prior year and increased 13.5% from $1.7M in Q1 of 2025
  • Second quarter total operating expenses for fiscal 2025 increased 54.4% to $2.44M vs. $1.58M for the same period in the prior year but decreased 2% from $2.49M in Q1 of 2025
  • Second quarter net loss for fiscal 2025 decreased 16.5% to $0.5M vs. $0.6M for the same period in the prior year and decreased 37.5% from $0.8M in Q1 of 2025
  • Cash at 6/30/25 was $0.51M vs. $0.48M at 12/31/24

"We once again made progress in all important metrics in the second quarter. Our revenue and gross profit increased year on year and quarter on quarter. Our operating expenses increased year on year but decreased quarter on quarter, and our net loss decreased both year on year and quarter on quarter. We are getting to where we need to be,” said Onfolio Holdings CEO Dominic Wells.

"In addition, we were still carrying some costs from the 2023 re-audit, and the 2024 Eastern Standard audit in Q2. Those are now completed, so we can anticipate far lower accounting and other professional fees in Q3 and for the remainder of the fiscal year.”

“Around $150k of our losses in Q2 came from these one-time, extra costs that we do not expect to continue. There was also $300k in amortization, $25k in stock-based compensation, which when removed, bring us very close to breaking even for the quarter, even after interest payments.”

"While we haven't made an acquisition since Q4 2024, our pipeline of prospective deal flow is strong. We are currently focusing our efforts on improving the operating results of the current portfolio. We are not in a rush to consummate an acquisition unless it is highly strategic,” continued Wells.

"We launched Pace Generative LLC, an AI visibility agency, at the end of Q2, and it immediately started generating recurring monthly revenue. We believe we are very early in the earnings potential of this business.”

“We also launched a revenue-share partnership program for course creators, and we've been inundated with applications. We will be commencing work with our first few partnerships before the end of this month and will continue onboarding new partners throughout the rest of 2025.”

“Between these two new ventures, and the portfolio we already have, our financial results have room for growth,” concluded Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings acquires controlling interests in and actively manage small online businesses that we believe (i) operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, (ii) have positive and stable cash flows, (iii) face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and (iv) can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. Through the acquisition and growth of a diversified group of online businesses with these characteristics, we believe we offer investors in our shares an opportunity to diversify their own portfolio risk. Visit for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may" "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For investor inquiries:
...


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30 December 31
2025 2024
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash $ 514,259 $ 476,874
Accounts receivable, net 538,420 755,804
Inventory 29,540 65,876
Prepaids and other current assets 196,437 138,007
Total Current Assets 1,278,656 1,436,561
Intangible assets 2,720,986 3,323,211
Goodwill 4,203,145 4,210,557
Fixed Assets 4,279 5,135
Due from related party 130,804 126,530
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 213,007 213,007
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method 268,998 268,231
Other assets 11,869 9,465
Total Assets $ 8,831,744 $ 9,592,697
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 965,797 $ 969,068
Dividends payable 98,800 100,797
Notes payable, current 462,810 312,634
Notes Payable - Related Party, current 425,965 790,000
Contingent consideration 267,034 981,591
Deferred revenue 339,730 589,913
Total Current Liabilities 2,560,136 3,744,003
Notes payable 732,329 450,000
Notes payable - related parties 1,049,000 1,049,000
Due to joint ventures - long term - -
Total Liabilities 4,341,465 5,243,003
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized
Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 171,900 and 134,460 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 170 134
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,127,395 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 5,128 5,128
Additional paid-in capital 23,615,658 22,316,751
Accumulated other comprehensive income 88,145 68,105
Accumulated deficit (20,642,129 ) (19,078,287 )
Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders equity 3,066,972 3,311,831
Non-Controlling Interests 1,423,307 1,037,863
Total Stockholders' Equity 4,490,279 4,349,694
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 8,831,744 $ 9,592,697
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Revenue, services $ 2,062,603 $ 993,166 $ 3,859,198 $ 1,716,717
Revenue, product sales 1,085,606 733,433 2,100,954 1,596,784
Total Revenue 3,148,209 1,726,599 5,960,152 3,313,501
Cost of revenue, services 1,074,065 557,518 2,086,349 924,224
Cost of revenue, product sales 135,867 193,650 228,406 409,510
Total cost of revenue 1,209,932 751,168 2,314,755 1,333,734
Gross profit 1,938,277 975,431 3,645,397 1,979,767
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative 2,066,796 1,351,655 4,288,142 2,536,839
Professional fees 345,741 221,255 583,646 401,445
Acquisition costs 32,263 8,946 65,673 103,287
Impairement of goodwill and intangible assets - - - -
Total operating expenses 2,444,800 1,581,856 4,937,461 3,041,571
Loss from operations (506,523 ) (606,425 ) (1,292,064 ) (1,061,804 )
Other income (expense)
Equity method income (loss) (142 ) (1,063 ) 767 (6,217 )
Dividend income 7,671 - 9,921 -
Interest income (expense), net (72,602 ) (22,718 ) (173,322 ) (40,438 )
Other income 20,746 1,163 25,729 1,590
Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,539 - 70,712 -
Impairment of investments - - - -
Gain on sale of business - - - -
Total other income (27,788 ) (22,618 ) (66,193 ) (45,065 )
Loss before income taxes (534,311 ) (629,043 ) (1,358,257 ) (1,106,869 )
Income tax (provision) benefit (128 ) - 17,390 -
Net loss (534,439 ) (629,043 ) (1,340,867 ) (1,106,869 )
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (35,165 ) 1,254 (23,124 ) 1,918
Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc. (569,604 ) (627,789 ) (1,363,991 ) (1,104,951 )
Preferred Dividends (95,930 ) (84,468 ) (199,851 ) (166,113 )
Net loss to common shareholders $ (665,534 ) $ (712,257 ) $ (1,563,842 ) $ (1,271,064 )
Net loss per common shareholder
Basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.25 )
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted 5,127,395 5,109,373 5,127,395 5,108,384
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par value Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value Additional Accumulated Accumulated Other Non Stockholders'
Shares Amount Shares Amount Paid-In Capital Deficit Comprehensive Income Controlling Interest Equity
Balance, December 31, 2024 134,460 $ 134 5,127,395 $ 5,128 $ 22,316,751 $ (19,078,287 ) $ 68,105 $ 1,037,863 $ 4,349,694
- - - - - -
Sale of preferred stock for cash 28,000 28 - - 699,972 - - - 700,000
Preferred stock and common stock options issued for payment of contingent consideration 2,800 3 - - 169,997 - - - 170,000
Stock-based compensation - - - - 272,930 - - - 272,930
Payment of note payble by NCI 400,000 400,000
Preferred dividends - - - - - (103,921 ) - - (103,921 )
Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 29,047 - 29,047
Distribution to non-controlling interest (17,820 ) (17,820 )
Net loss - - - - - (794,387 ) - (12,041 ) (806,428 )
Balance, March 31, 2025 165,260 165 5,127,395 5,128 23,459,650 (19,976,595 ) 97,152 1,408,002 4,993,502
- - - - - -
Sale of preferred stock for cash 5,200 5 - - 129,995 - - - 130,000
Stock-based compensation - - - - 26,013 - - - 26,013
Preferred dividends - - - - - (95,930 ) - - (95,930 )
Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (9,007 ) - (9,007 )
Distribution to non-controlling interest (19,860 ) (19,860 )
Net loss - - - - - (569,604 ) - 35,165 (534,439 )
Balance, June 30, 2025 170,460 $ 170 5,127,395 $ 5,128 $ 23,615,658 $ (20,642,129 ) $ 88,145 $ 1,423,307 $ 4,490,279
Balance, December 31, 2023 92,260 93 5,107,395 5,108 21,107,311 (16,957,854 ) 182,465 - 4,337,123
Acquisition of Business 17,000 17 - - 484,983 - - 126,000 611,000
Sale of preferred stock for cash 400 - - - 10,000 - - - 10,000
Stock-based compensation - - - - 17,887 - - - 17,887
Preferred dividends - - - - - (81,645 ) - - (81,645 )
Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (39,134 ) (39,134 )
Distribution to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - - -
Net loss - - - - - (477,162 ) - (664 ) (477,826 )
Balance, March 31, 2024 109,660 110 5,107,395 5,108 21,620,181 (17,516,661 ) 143,331 125,336 4,377,405
Acquisition of Business 8,000 8 - - 199,992 - - 200,000 400,000
Stock-based compensation - - - 27,510 - - - 27,510
Common stock issued for exercise of options - - 20,000 20 (20 ) - - - -
Preferred dividends - - - - - (84,468 ) - - (84,468 )
Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 15,778 15,778
Distribution to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - (3,600 ) (3,600 )
Net loss - - - - - (627,789 ) - (1,254 ) (629,043 )
Balance, June 30, 2024 117,660 $ 118 5,127,395 $ 5,128 $ 21,847,663 $ (18,228,918 ) $ 159,109 $ 320,482 $ 4,103,582
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
2025 2024
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net loss $ (1,340,867 ) $ (1,106,869 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation expense 298,943 45,397
Equity method loss (income) (767 ) 6,217
Dividends received from equity method investment - -
Amortization of intangible assets 602,225 250,437
Depreciation expense 856
Impairment of intangible assets - -
Change in FV of contingent consideration (70,712 ) -
Net change in:
Accounts receivable 217,384 (174,807 )
Inventory 36,336 8,051
Prepaids and other current assets (60,834 ) (53,532 )
Accounts payable and other current liabilities (3,271 ) 209,661
Due to joint ventures (4,274 ) 29,653
Deferred revenue (250,183 ) 22,045
Due to related parties - -
Net cash used in operating activities (575,164 ) (763,747 )
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Cash paid to acquire businesses - (255,000 )
Investments in unconsolidated entities - (49,000 )
Investment in cryptocurrency - -
Net cash used in investing activities - (304,000 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock 830,000 10,000
Proceeds from exercise of stock options - -
Payments of preferred dividends (201,848 ) (151,035 )
Distributions to non-controlling interest holders (37,680 ) (3,600 )
Proceeds from notes payable 358,800 417,900
Payments on note payables (266,295 ) (56,516 )
Payments on acquisition note payables - -
Proceeds from notes payable - related parties 35,965 200,000
Payments on note payables - related parties - (1,000 )
Payments on contigent consideration (133,845 ) -
Net cash provided by financing activities 585,097 415,749
Effect of foreign currency translation 27,452 (20,238 )
Net Change in Cash 37,385 (672,236 )
Cash, Beginning of Period 476,874 982,261
Cash, End of Period 514,259 $ 310,025
Cash Paid For:
Income Taxes $ - $ -
Interest $ 122,733 $ 41,700
Non-cash transactions:
Preferred dividends accrued $ 199,851 $ 166,113
Notes payable issued for asset acquisitions $ - $ 640,000
Preferred stock issued for acquisitions $ - $ 625,000
Contingent consideration issued for acquisition $ - $ 1,869,000
Common stock issued for acquisitions $ - $ 60,000
Non-controlling interest for acquisition $ 126,000
Settlement of contingent consideration $ 510,000 $ -
Non-controlling interest issued for settlement of note payable $ 400,000 $ -
Common stock issued for conversion of stock options $ - $ 20
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

