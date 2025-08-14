Purism Announces The Launch Of The Librem PQC Encryptor, Providing A Quantum-Safe Network For All Data In Transit

Purism today announced the Librem PQC Encryptor, encrypting data-in-transit (DIT) with post-quantum cryptography (PQC) according to the NIST FIPS 203 standard.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quantum computing isn't science fiction anymore. With breakthroughs accelerating, traditional encryption methods-RSA, ECC, and others-are increasingly vulnerable to quantum attacks. That means the data you store today could be decrypted tomorrow by adversaries with quantum capabilities. This is the“harvest now, decrypt later” threat.Governments, corporations, SF, CA, US – Purism today announced the Librem PQC Encryptor, encrypting data-in-transit (DIT) with post-quantum cryptography (PQC) according to the NIST FIPS 203 standardand malicious actors are already stockpiling encrypted data, waiting for the day quantum machines can crack it. If your data in transit (DIT) isn't quantum-resistant, it's not truly secure. This is where the Librem PQC Encryptor comes in. One sits at one end of a network, a second one sits at the other end, and all data in between is encrypted with post-quantum cryptography ensuring that even a quantum computer cannot break it."For over a year we have been quietly educating network operators and government agencies about the importance of PQC and our unique offering. Today we are proud to be louder and announce publicly to all who need to plant the flag of being quantum safe today," says Todd Weaver, Purism Founder & CEO.The Librem PQC EncryptorAt the heart of our post-quantum initiative is the Librem PQC Encryptor-an appliance that can be added to endpoints on a network and turn that network into a quantum-safe network for all data in transit.Purism offers three models of Librem PQC Encryptor:1.Librem PQC Encryptor 10 (10Gbps Line Rate [1U])2.Librem PQC Encryptor 100 (100Gbps Line Rate [4U])3.Librem PQC Encryptor 400 (4x100Gbps Line Rate [4U])The Librem PQC Encryptor utilizes the latest (published August 2024) NIST Standard FIPS 203 for post-quantum cryptography. ML-KEM key exchange and AES-256 encryption protect the entire data stream."All current widely deployed PKI must now only be considered time-delay cryptography as it no longer can hold long-term trust. Our obligation to protect sensitive information means that we must make this shift to quantum safe algorithms to maintain the security of our trust. The threat of a CRQC is a threat today that will be revealed in the future as secrets today begin to leak later when they get broken." says Ken Goss, Sandia National Laboratories.PQC implementation has been independently verified by DOE Sandia Labs Cryptography Team, among others. Contact ... for an introduction.Purism's implementation of PQC offers a unique approach whereby the secret key never leaves the Librem PQC Encryptor. Ensuring that keys are not compromised by requiring to share the secret-as is the case with all symmetric key cryptography.What's NextWe're not waiting for quantum supremacy to arrive-we're building for it now. Because at Purism, we don't just protect your data. We protect your future.Interested in learning more about Purism? Please visit:.Potential financial partners may email: ....Businesses interested in ensuring access to early production or in pre-ordering devices may email: ....About PurismPurism is a different type of technology company. We believe you should have technology that does not spy on you. We believe you should have complete control over your digital life. We advocate for personal privacy, cybersecurity, and individual freedoms. We sell hardware, develop software, and provide services according to these beliefs. To do all that, we think differently across all areas of business and technology.Media: Melody Russell, for Purism ...Source: Purism

