Interlynk Launches Post-Quantum Cryptography Compliance Capabilities To Its SBOM Platform

New capabilities enable customers to proactively track, analyze, and manage cryptographic risk for post-quantum readiness.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Interlynk , a leading provider of software supply chain security solutions, today announced significant enhancements to its SBOM platform, introducing a new suite of features designed to help enterprises achieve compliance with emerging Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC ) standards, including the NIST PQC roadmap.

The new capabilities integrate seamlessly with Interlynk's existing platform, allowing organizations to generate, analyze, and track cryptographic assets within their Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM). This gives security and compliance teams unprecedented visibility into their software supply chain's readiness for the quantum era.

Key features of the enhanced Interlynk platform include:

- PQC-Aware SBOM Generation: Automatically identifies and catalogs cryptographic components, flagging those that are not quantum-resistant.

- Comprehensive Cryptographic Analysis: Scans existing SBOM to assess the PQC readiness of all included software, providing a clear inventory of vulnerable and compliant assets.

- Centralized Asset and Compliance Tracking: A dynamic dashboard provides a single source of truth for all software assets, tracking their PQC compliance status against the NIST PQC roadmap. This allows teams to monitor progress toward their readiness goals.

- Actionable Risk Indicators: The platform provides clear risk indicators, enabling teams to prioritize remediation efforts and focus on the most critical vulnerabilities.

"The threat posed by quantum computers to today's encryption is no longer theoretical; it's a tangible, approaching reality that demands proactive preparation," said Ritesh Noronha, Co-founder and CTO at Interlynk. "With these new features, we are empowering our customers to take control of their cryptographic risk, ensuring they can confidently navigate the transition to a quantum-secure future. Our platform is built to be a direct extension of the Post Quantum Cryptography Coalition (PQCC ) roadmap, providing a clear path to compliance."

The Interlynk platform's new PQC features are designed to help enterprises move beyond basic SBOM analysis, providing a tool for active risk management and compliance with the evolving PQC landscape.



About Interlynk

Interlynk is a leader in software supply chain security, providing enterprises with the tools to generate, manage, and analyze Software and Cryptographic Bill of Materials (SBOM/CBOM). Our mission is to enhance trust and transparency in the digital world by giving organizations a complete and accurate view of their software dependencies.

