MES Life Safety Acquires WC Fire Safety, Expanding Service Capabilities In Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MES Life Safety , a leading national provider of safety and emergency response equipment, proudly announces the acquisition of WC Fire Safety , a trusted provider of fire protection services based in the Orlando area. This strategic acquisition strengthens MES Life Safety's presence in the Southeast and enhances its ability to deliver comprehensive fire safety solutions across the region.

Building on a Tradition of Excellence

James Watson, Co-owner of WC Fire Safety, has earned a reputation for professionalism, integrity, and expertise in fire extinguisher inspection, maintenance, and suppression systems. The company has built long-standing relationships through its commitment to dependable service and technical excellence.

"After years of building WC Fire Safety into a trusted name in the industry, I'm excited to partner with MES Life Safety," said James Watson, Founder and Owner of WC Fire Safety. "This transition allows us to offer our customers even more robust resources, advanced technologies, and expanded services-while preserving the values that made WC Fire Safety what it is today."

A Strategic Step Forward

"We are excited to welcome WC Fire Safety into the MES Life Safety family," said Marvin Riley, CEO of MES Life Safety. "Their customer-focused service model and technical expertise are a perfect fit with our mission to protect those who protect others. This acquisition not only strengthens our service capabilities in Florida, but it also reflects our continued commitment to providing high-quality, code-compliant life safety solutions nationwide."

About WC Fire Safety

WC Fire Safety is an Orlando-based fire protection company specializing in the inspection, installation, and maintenance of portable fire extinguishers and fire suppression systems. Known for its prompt, professional service and local expertise, WC Fire Safety serves a broad range of clients including property managers, contractors, healthcare facilities, and industrial operations throughout Southern Florida.

About MES Life Safety

Since 2001, MES Life Safety has been dedicated to protecting heroes from heat, hazards, and heights in the most challenging environments. As a trusted supplier to the fire service, law enforcement, and industrial safety markets, MES Life Safety equips at-risk workers with high-performance products from leading brands such as 3M Scott, Honeywell, ISC, Fire-Dex, Seek Thermal, Hurst Jaws of Life, Matex Hose, Elbeco, and 5.11 Tactical. With the nation's largest network of specialized sales representatives, mobile service technicians, and strategically located service centers, MES delivers unmatched equipment and support to ensure readiness and safety on every mission.

SOURCE MES Life Safety

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED