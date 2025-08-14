Yieldmo Launches Dedicated Sports Business To Redefine How Brands, Publishers, And Rightsholders Engage Fans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eric Herd Appointed Global Head of Sports & Emerging Products to Lead New Division

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yieldmo, a leading advertising platform helping brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, is launching a new sports-focused business built from the ground up to help brands, publishers, and rightsholders capitalize on the explosive growth of digital fan engagement. This full-scale expansion of Yieldmo's platform and capabilities into the sports industry delivers purpose-built products, predictive technology, and radically transparent tools designed to unlock new revenue opportunities and elevate fan experiences.

The global sports marketplace is one of the fastest-growing and most complex arenas for digital engagement. Yieldmo's new sports division will introduce products constructed just for sports advertisers, including URL-level and slot-level capabilities, predictive audience intelligence, and a reimagined search experience that helps fans find what they want faster while enabling marketers and rightsholders to reach high-intent audiences at the exact moment attention peaks. By leveraging its own exchange and deep publisher relationships, Yieldmo makes sophisticated page relevant advertising possible to ensure that every impression is matched with the right moment, the right creative, and the right audience.

To lead this initiative, Eric Herd has joined Yieldmo as Global Head of Sports & Emerging Products. Herd, a veteran of the sports, media, and tech industries, has built award-winning campaigns, industry-defining partnerships, and high-performing digital products for organizations including the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NBC Sports, FanDuel, DraftKings, and ESPN. Herd also co-founded ThePostGame, where he scaled a sports publishing and consultancy business over 15 years, working closely with Yieldmo as a technology partner.

“I joined Yieldmo because we're on the verge of launching something transformative with a dedicated sports advertising and performance business built for the next era of fan engagement,” said Herd.“Our offering to the market is backed by world-class talent and Yieldmo's track record of reshaping industries, and now we're bringing that same energy and innovation to sports.”

Herd continued,“this isn't about retrofitting ad tech into a new vertical, it's about building products specifically to help brands connect with fans in real time, empower publishers to unlock more value, and enable teams and leagues to grow digital revenue in smarter ways. One of the areas I'm most excited about is how we're reimagining the search experience for sports. There's massive white space in sports right now. We're not just entering space. We're here to help redefine it.”

