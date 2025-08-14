American National Bank & Trust Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Claims
On or around January 22, 2025, American National Bank & Trust (“American National Bank”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer systems, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, American National Bank determined that cybercriminals infiltrated its inadequately secured computer network between January 21 and 22, 2025. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed files containing the sensitive personal information of tens of thousands of individuals.
The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:
- Names Dates of birth Social Security numbers Financial account information Payment card information Tax identification numbers Driver's license or state identification card numbers Passport numbers Medical information
If you received notice of the American National Bank & Trust data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by American National data breach.
As a result of the data breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.
Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.
