Non-Profit Treepeople Partners With Planetbids To Expand Vendor Network & Streamline Bidding For Grant-Funded Projects

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The California nonprofit dedicated to urban forestry and environmental restoration wants to improve construction and infrastructure procurement.

- Eric Wilson, Green Infrastructure Project ManagerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TreePeople, a leading California-based nonprofit dedicated to creating climate-resilient communities through urban forestry and environmental restoration, has announced a new partnership with PlanetBids to revolutionize its procurement process for construction and infrastructure projects.As a nonprofit heavily reliant on grant funding, TreePeople must adhere to rigorous bidding requirements, especially when collaborating with public agencies and school district partners. Recognizing the importance of engaging qualified contractors and subcontractors, TreePeople has chosen PlanetBids' bid and vendor solutions to streamline and elevate its procurement process.Key Benefits of the Partnership:- Expanded Vendor Network: PlanetBids provides access to a nationwide pool of vendors, enabling TreePeople to find qualified subcontractors and contractors for specialized roles, including surveying, civil engineering, and construction services.- Targeted Bid Alerts: Vendors that match specific requirements for each project are automatically notified, ensuring opportunities reach the most qualified local and national partners.- Compliance with Grant and Partner Requirements: Full transparency and data tracking ensures adherence to grant funding stipulations and public partner standards.- Bid Broadcast and Vendor Engagement: PlanetBids can send up to 5,000 targeted bid invitations for each project, extending outreach to vendors beyond those currently directly registered with TreePeople."TreePeople is looking forward to collaborating with PlanetBids to reach a diverse vendor network that represents the various communities in which the organization works," said Eric Wilson, Green Infrastructure Project Manager at TreePeople. "Our efforts to increase green spaces, add shade canopy, and reduce the heat island effect require a range of subcontractors. We are intrigued by the possibility of accessing a range of contractors that can help achieve these goals. Working with folks from the communities we work to impact is an integral part of the work we undertake."PlanetBids' vendor tracking capabilities also help TreePeople vet and confirm vendors' registrations and certifications, ensuring compliance with school district and grant requirements. This capability will be instrumental in identifying and engaging local vendors to deliver on TreePeople's commitment to community-based, equitable project delivery.“PlanetBids is ecstatic to partner with TreePeople to help build a greener California,” said David DiGiacomo, PlanetBids CEO.“As a company that prides itself on boosting sustainability by saving agencies valuable time and resources, it is an honor any time we have the opportunity to join with a partner focused on more environmentally and socially conscious initiatives.”About TreePeopleFounded in 1973, TreePeople empowers communities across Southern California to become climate-resilient by planting trees, restoring watersheds, and advocating for sustainable urban infrastructure. With a focus on green equity and environmental stewardship, TreePeople's innovative programs transform landscapes and lives. Learn more at . To view open bidding opportunities and to become a registered vendor, visit the TreePeople vendor portal .About PlanetBidsPlanetBids' lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit .

