MIELLE TO SHAPE THE NEXT GENERATION OF TRAILBLAZERS WITH $1 MILLION INVESTMENT IN TEEN MENTAL WELLNESS PROGRAMS ACROSS CHICAGO

Mielle Cares Awards MiSpace Grants to five Community Centers Committed to Mental Wellness for Underserved Chicago Youth

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mielle Cares, founded by the creator of Mielle Organics, Melvin and Monique Rodriguez today announced the recipients of its inaugural MiSpace Grant, awarding a combined $1 million investment to five nonprofit community centers across the Chicago area. These grants will help establish or expand transformative mental wellness programs for underserved teens and preteens, with an emphasis on community-based solutions rooted in cultural relevance, creativity, and healing.

The MiSpace Grant represents the largest single investment to date by Mielle Cares and reflects the organization's ongoing mission to empower the next generation of trailblazers by supporting their emotional and mental well-being. Each selected community center will receive between $75,000 and $500,000 to implement youth mental health programming including group therapy, mindfulness-based practices, narrative therapy, and arts-based healing. Programs will serve youth ages 11–18 who often face systemic barriers to accessing care.

"With nearly half of children and teens in Illinois reporting increased mental health symptoms, we are proud to stand with local organizations who understand both the urgency and the opportunity in this moment," said Monique Rodriguez, Co-Founder of Mielle Cares and CEO of Mielle Organics . "At Mielle, we believe that success starts in the mind. Our investment into these five community partners builds on nearly a decade of work to help young people develop emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and inner strength. It's more than a grant, it's a commitment to transformation."

"Partnering with trusted community organizations allows us to meet young people where they are," said Melvin Rodriguez, Co-Founder of Mielle Cares and COO of Mielle Organics . "These centers are already doing incredible work. Our role is to amplify their efforts and ensure they have the resources to help youth identify challenges, heal from adversity, and rebuild their future. That's what MiSpace is all about."

The five selected grantees were chosen through a competitive application process earlier this year. With support from the MiSpace Grant, each center will implement programming over the next 12 months that strengthens the mental health infrastructure within their neighborhood. This effort builds on Mielle Cares' ongoing initiatives like the MiMental Mindset program, which has reached hundreds of students since 2018 and continues to support youth through curriculum-based wellness education and after-school programs.

"These community centers have been doing powerful, consistent work to uplift young people in their neighborhoods," said Shonta Connolly, Executive Director of Mielle Cares. "The MiSpace Grant allows us to amplify that impact-giving them the resources, connections, and support they need to expand mental wellness opportunities for teens and preteens who deserve to identify, heal, and rebuild."

MiSpace Grant Recipients:



The Firehouse Community Arts Center - North Lawndale | Pastor Phil Jackson

Imagine Englewood (IF) - Southside Englewood | Glenn Know & Michelle Rashad

Chicago Youth Centers (CYC) - South Shore, North Lawndale, Calumet Heights | Tina Ayala

The Miracle Center (TMC) - Northwest Belmont Cragin | Mary Santana & Vanessa Torres The Kehrein Center for the Arts Foundation and Ladies of Virtue (LOV) - Austin community | Reesheda Graham Washington & Jamila Trimuel

About Mielle Cares

Founded in 2018 by Monique and Melvin Rodriguez , Mielle Cares is the charitable foundation that champions the mental health and holistic well-being of teens and preteens by nurturing a positive and resilient mindset. Its flagship program, MiMental Mindset , has reached hundreds of students with a curriculum focused on emotional growth and mental transformation. Through funding initiatives like the MiSpace Grant, Mielle Cares is building a national movement grounded in access, healing, and community trust. Learn more at or follow @miellecares on Instagram.

About Mielle Organics

Founded in 2014 by Monique Rodriguez , Mielle Organics is a Black-founded, woman-led global beauty brand rooted in natural ingredients and dedicated to healthy hair care for textured hair. Its products are available in more than 100,000 retail stores nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Ulta, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Sally Beauty.

Contact:

Shonta Connolly

773.977.8717

[email protected]



SOURCE Mielle Cares

