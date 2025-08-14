Marble Box Scales To 800+ Full-Time Insurance Specialists Across Policy, Claims, And Accounting
Marble Box LogoCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Marble Box , a leading provider of back-office staffing solutions for insurance agencies and carriers, has surpassed 800 full-time insurance professionals on its team - a milestone that reflects the company's rapid growth and deepening capabilities across core operational functions, including policy servicing , claims support, and insurance accounting.
With more than two decades of industry experience and clients spanning 200+ insurance organizations nationwide, Marble Box has built a reputation for delivering accurate, efficient, and scalable support across every stage of the insurance lifecycle. Its specialists work exclusively in the insurance domain and are trained on leading systems such as Applied Epic, AMS360, and HawkSoft.
The company's fully managed staffing model enables clients to reduce overhead, eliminate administrative backlogs, and redirect in-house teams toward growth-focused initiatives. Core support areas include:
Policy servicing – Renewals, endorsements, and certificates
Quoting and submissions – Data prep and entry across multiple carriers
Claims assistance – Document handling and first notice of loss (FNOL) support
Insurance accounting – Reconciliation, commission tracking, and trust accounting
Back-office optimization – Custom workflows, system updates, and QA
Operating within a secure, ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type 2-certified environment, Marble Box also meets HIPAA compliance standards - ensuring its services are aligned with the privacy and security needs of healthcare-related insurance entities.
“Growing to 800+ insurance professionals is about more than scale - it's about capability,” said John McKay, VP, Sales & Business Development at Marble Box.“It means we can offer depth, redundancy, and speed across more operational areas, giving our clients the confidence to grow without internal bottlenecks.”
With 30,000+ transactions processed daily and a 99.9% accuracy rate, Marble Box continues to set the standard for back-office excellence in the insurance industry.
About Marble Box
Marble Box provides dedicated insurance back-office staffing solutions that help agencies and carriers offload high-volume administrative tasks, reduce risk, and increase operational efficiency. The company is headquartered at 233 S Wacker Dr, Suite 4400, Chicago, IL 60606, and serves more than 200 insurance organizations nationwide.
