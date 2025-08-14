Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking Provides Senior Secured Term Loan For Alaska Air Group's Financing Of Boeing 737 Max 8 And Boeing 787-9 Aircraft

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking ("Natixis CIB") is pleased to announce the successful financing of two aircraft for Alaska Air Group, Inc. ("Alaska").

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Seattle, Alaska Air Group is the fifth largest airline in the United States. Following the acquisition of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. ("Hawaiian") on September 18, 2024, Alaska and Hawaiian are integrating into a combined carrier with a comprehensive network spanning North America, Asia, the south Pacific and soon, Europe.

Natixis CIB structured the financing as a senior secured commercial loan for one Boeing 787-9 aircraft operated by Hawaiian Airlines and one Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft operated by Alaska Airlines. In this transaction, Natixis CIB served as the Mandated Lead Arranger and Lender.

Cecilia Peteuil, Director, Aviation Americas at Natixis CIB , stated: "We are thrilled to support Alaska Air Group in financing one wide-body aircraft for Hawaiian Airlines and one narrow-body aircraft for Alaska Air. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Alaska Air Group as they advance the integration with Hawaiian Airlines."

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in about 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business.

As part of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

