The Market For Generative AI In Software Development Lifecycle 2025-2029: Global Revenues To Grow By $1.7 Billion At 38.7% CAGR

The generative AI in software development lifecycle market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating growth by USD 1.70 billion from 2024 to 2029, reflecting a robust CAGR of 38.7% within this period.
Key drivers for market expansion include the urgent need for faster development cycles and heightened developer productivity, increasing software complexity, and a critical emphasis on code quality and security. Additionally, the ongoing technology talent shortage and a universal drive towards democratizing software development further fuel market growth.
The report highlights the rise of AI-native development environments and hyper-automation as key growth factors. Proactive threat mitigation through AI-integrated development and model specialization for enterprise ecosystems are anticipated to drive substantial market demand.
This market analysis reveals key trends, growth drivers, and challenges, alongside a detailed vendor evaluation involving approximately 25 prominent organizations. The study leverages a mix of primary and secondary data sourced from critical industry stakeholders. It encompasses extensive market size information, segmented analysis including regional insights, and a thorough vendor landscape overview, complemented by both historical and forecast data.
Detailed vendor analysis aims to empower clients in improving their market position, offering insights into leading companies such as Amazon Web Services Inc., OpenAI, Microsoft Corp., Google LLC, amongst others. Additionally, the analysis identifies upcoming trends and challenges set to influence market dynamics, aiding businesses in strategic planning and seizing growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:Executive Summary Market Analysis
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation Factors of disruption Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis
- Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2024 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition
- Market segments Comparison by Component Solution - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Component
- Market segments Comparison by Deployment Cloud - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Market segments Comparison by Application Code generation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Personalized development tools - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Natural language interfaces - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 AI-enhanced design and UX - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Application
- Market segments Comparison by End-user Software engineers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Security professionals - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by End-user
- Customer landscape overview
- Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers Market challenges Impact of drivers and challenges Market opportunities/restraints
- Overview Competitive Landscape Landscape disruption Industry risks
- Companies profiled Company ranking index Market positioning of companies
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Amazon Web Services Inc. Anthropic Anysphere Inc. C3.ai Inc. Google LLC Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. International Business Machines Corp. Microsoft Corp. OmiSoft OpenAI Oracle Corp. Qodo Replit SAP SE ServiceNow Inc. SoftServe Inc. Tabnine
