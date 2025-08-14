Websell Launches Full Integration With Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central And Joins Microsoft Appsource
CORK, Ireland, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSell, a trusted e-commerce platform for retailers and wholesalers, has officially launched its full integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central . This new solution is now available on Microsoft AppSource , Microsoft's app marketplace for certified business solutions.
WebSell's integration allows businesses to connect their ERP and e-commerce operations in a single, streamlined platform. It automatically syncs data between Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and a company's online store, including products, inventory, prices, customer information, and orders. With this real-time connection, merchants can avoid the manual work and data duplication that often slows down operations and introduces costly errors.
"This integration marks a significant milestone in WebSell's mission to unify ERP and e-commerce for growing businesses," said Maciej Torbus, GM at WebSell. "By joining Microsoft AppSource, we're making it even easier for Dynamics 365 Business Central users to discover and implement a powerful e-commerce solution that works right out of the box."
WebSell is designed for modern retailers and wholesalers who want to scale without adding complexity. The platform supports both B2B and B2C business models, and includes powerful tools such as customer-specific pricing, multi-store management, SEO optimization, mobile-friendly checkout, and marketing services like email campaigns and paid search advertising.
As part of this launch, WebSell is offering 50% off all setup and ongoing subscription fees for a limited time to new customers using the Business Central integration. This promotion is aimed at helping companies unlock the full potential of their ERP investment while accelerating their e-commerce growth.
To explore the full list of features, pricing options, and to see how WebSell connects with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, visit the dedicated landing page .
Media Contact: Cillian McGillycuddy; Head of Professional Services & amp; Marketing; [email protected] ; +353 (21) 242 9616
About WebSell
WebSell is an all-in-one e-commerce platform designed for retailers and wholesalers using leading POS and ERP systems. With deep integrations, custom storefront design, and expert-led marketing services, WebSell helps businesses streamline operations, boost conversions, and grow online.
