Rivermeadow's Workload Mobility Platform Now Supports Migrations To Amazon Elastic Vmware Service (EVS)

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow, a leader in workload and data mobility, is proud to announce its integration with Amazon Elastic VMware Service (EVS), enabling seamless migration and optimization of VMware workloads to AWS environments. This new capability enhances RiverMeadow's platform, providing organizations with an easy, fast, and flexible solution to modernize their IT infrastructure without disrupting their existing VMware environments.

EVS was designed to solve the long-standing challenge faced by enterprises that have made significant investments in VMware's ecosystem, EVS enables businesses to run VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) environments natively on AWS. This innovative service eliminates the need for re-architecting workloads or retraining staff, allowing enterprises to scale their VMware-based workloads on AWS in a familiar environment, while tapping into the scalability and innovation of the AWS cloud.

Supporting a Hybrid Cloud Future with RiverMeadow and EVS

RiverMeadow's platform now extends its migration capabilities to EVS, allowing customers to efficiently and easily migrate. optimize and modernize their VMware workloads to AWS without the traditional complexities and long timelines associated with HCX migrations.

"We're excited to integrate RiverMeadow's Workload Mobility Platform with Amazon EVS," said Jim Jordan, President and CEO of RiverMeadow. "Our Platform empowers and enables organizations to migrate workloads quickly and easily while retaining or changing IP's. The flexibility of AWS's infrastructure combined with RiverMeadow's quick to deploy migration platform and ISV Funding means enterprises can migrate, optimize and modernize their IT operations in no time and now with no cost."

RiverMeadow's Workload Mobility Platform offers unparalleled flexibility and efficiency by enabling organizations to seamlessly migrate workloads to any AWS service, including EC2, Outposts, ROSA (Red Hat OpenShift on AWS), NC2 (Nutanix Cloud Clusters), and now Amazon Elastic VMware Service (EVS). This single, unified platform simplifies the entire migration process, providing a streamlined approach to move workloads from on-premises or legacy environments to the cloud without the complexity of managing multiple tools or services.

About RiverMeadow Software Inc.

RiverMeadow is a market leader in workload mobility, offering a platform and services that enable businesses to migrate and optimize workloads with unprecedented scale, speed, and certainty. RiverMeadow's solution simplifies the process of moving workloads to Public or Private cloud, allowing enterprises to migrate in hours - not days, weeks, or even years.

For more information on RiverMeadow's Workload Mobility Platform and its support for Amazon EVS, visit .

