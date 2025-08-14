MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phrasing Revolutionizes Hospitality Marketing with AI-Enhanced SEO System

Dallas, TX, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phrasing , a leading digital marketing agency renowned for its data-driven and creative approach, has announced the development of a groundbreaking system designed to elevate the performance of hospitality clients in the evolving landscape of search and discovery via artificial intelligence. This innovative system is tailored specifically for hotels and resorts, leveraging Phrasing's expertise in technical and semantic SEO to align with the way AI reads, prioritizes, and indexes websites for AI agents and search results.

In today's digital age, the dynamics of search have transcended beyond mere keywords on a single page or even across multiple pages of a website. The new paradigm emphasizes the importance of consistently disseminating a cohesive message across various media types, marked up in diverse ways, and strategically seeded both internally and externally. Phrasing's new system is at the forefront of this shift, offering a comprehensive solution that integrates these elements seamlessly.

Central to this system is the concept of 'Content Pods,' which are designed to create query-optimized content that excels in both traditional search engines and AI-driven search platforms. These Content Pods ensure that the client's message is not only visible but also compelling and relevant across all digital touchpoints, enhancing the overall search performance and visibility of hospitality brands.

Phrasing's commitment to innovation and excellence is reflected in its unique approach to digital marketing. Founded in 2017, the agency operates as a collective of seasoned marketing professionals, offering personalized services that are both creative and data-driven. Known for its distinctive flat organizational structure, Phrasing fosters a 'lead and learn' culture, building long-term relationships with its clients and helping challenger brands compete effectively.

As the hospitality industry continues to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, Phrasing's new AI-driven system offers a strategic advantage, enabling hotels and resorts to enhance their online presence and connect with their target audiences more effectively. This development underscores Phrasing's role as a pioneer in digital marketing, continually pushing the boundaries to deliver exceptional results for its clients.

About Phrasing

Phrasing is a digital marketing agency founded in 2017. It operates as a collective of experienced marketing professionals, offering a range of personalized digital marketing services. The agency is known for its data-driven, highly creative philosophy and specializes in helping challenger brands compete. Phrasing focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients and has a distinctive flat organizational structure that fosters a 'lead and learn' culture.

