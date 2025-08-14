Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Twister Winder Market Growth Analysis Report 2025-2033 Rising Textile And Packaging Sectors Boost Growth In Emerging Regions


2025-08-14 10:46:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Twister Winder market is poised for growth due to automation, AI integration, and sustainability trends. Opportunities include energy-efficient machines, customized thread production, and expanding textile and packaging sectors, especially in emerging markets. Enhanced digital capabilities and high-performance threads drive demand.

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Twister Winder: Market Share, and Growth Analysis by Product Type (Automatic, Manual), Application, End User, Technology" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Twister Winder market, pivotal to the textile and manufacturing sectors, is projected to grow from USD 12.5 billion in 2025 to USD 19.2 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.49%. This growth is fueled by automation and Industry 4.0 technologies, enhancing machine efficiency and precision through AI and machine learning.

Twister winders, integral for winding and twisting fibers and yarns, are seeing increased demand due to their adaptability to various materials and their importance in producing high-quality output. The escalating need for high-performance threads across industries, including textiles and automotive, supports market expansion. Additionally, the push towards energy-efficient and eco-friendly machines aligns with global sustainability efforts.

Online retail growth further boosts twister winder demand, particularly in packaging applications. As the market progresses, competition intensifies among manufacturers to offer cost-effective, innovative solutions that address industry-specific needs.

By 2025 and beyond, significant growth is anticipated, driven by the textile and packaging industry's expansion, especially in emerging markets. Automation's prevalence compels manufacturers to prioritize faster, efficient production, accommodating smaller batches and customizing orders. Energy-efficient solutions will be crucial, reducing environmental impact and aligning with sustainability trends. Digital integration will transform operations, with AI and cloud computing facilitating remote monitoring and maintenance.

Key Insights

  • Incorporation of AI technologies to optimize production and minimize downtime.
  • Increasing demand for energy-efficient machinery to meet sustainability standards.
  • Technological advancements enabling remote monitoring and real-time analytics.
  • Expansion of textile and packaging sectors in rapidly industrializing regions, particularly Asia-Pacific.
  • Focus on reducing environmental impact, boosting demand for sustainable solutions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $19.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5%
Regions Covered Global

Twister Winder Market Segmentation By Product Type:

  • Automatic
  • Manual

By Application:

  • Textile
  • Packaging
  • Electrical

By End User:

  • Manufacturers
  • Retailers

By Technology:

  • Digital
  • Mechanical

By Distribution Channel:

  • Online
  • Offline

By Geography:

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)
  • The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)
  • South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Twister Winder Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN14082025004107003653ID1109929729

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search