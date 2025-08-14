Brazilian Startup Uses AI To Rethink Corporate Social Spending

The social tech entrepreneurs Mathieu Anduze, Raphael Mayer and Tadeu Silva.

Using AI to bridge Brazil's social divides, a young“social tech” directs over 500 million reais in corporate giving toward measurable, high-impact change.

- Mr. Anduze

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the crowded field of artificial intelligence startups, few are aiming their algorithms at the complex challenge of social inequality. Simbi, a young Brazilian company, believes it has found a way to do just that – by helping big companies decide where their philanthropic dollars can have the greatest impact.

Founded by entrepreneurs Mathieu Anduze, Raphael Mayer and Tadeu Silva, Simbi describes itself as a“social tech” – a company built to deliver measurable social and environmental returns. Its software combines corporate investment data with more than 120 public socioeconomic indicators, running it all through AI models that spot patterns, flag priorities and suggest next moves.

The flagship tool, Investor Vision, does what spreadsheets cannot: it turns years of corporate giving into a strategic map, showing where money has flowed, where it has worked and where opportunities are being missed. Paired with the Social Demand Map, which pinpoints Brazil's most urgent needs at the municipal level, the platform aims to connect corporate goodwill with the country's most pressing challenges.

“Brazilian companies are waking up to the idea that social investment is not just charity,” Mr. Anduze said in an interview.“It can be a lever for real change – if it's guided by evidence and data.”

Simbi's approach has drawn heavyweight clients including Unilever, Meta, ArcelorMittal and IBM. For them, the promise is not only better results but also better governance – a critical point as investors and regulators demand more transparency in environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting.

The AI engine can also accelerate a traditionally slow process: evaluating hundreds of proposals in public funding calls. By instantly cross-checking each project against a company's policies, past performance data and social impact metrics, the system narrows the field to the most promising candidates.

For Mr. Silva, the company's chief technology officer, the real breakthrough is in spotting collaboration opportunities.“If two companies are working in the same region on related causes, we can suggest they join forces,” he said.“That can double the impact without doubling the cost.”

Simbi's bet seems to be paying off . In the past year, recurring revenue grew 80 percent and the volume of managed funds rose 66 percent, topping 500 million reais (about $100 million).

In Brazil – a country with continental dimensions, deep inequalities and a fast-growing tech scene – Simbi is positioning itself as part of a new wave of startups blending technology and purpose. If it succeeds, it could help redefine not only how companies give, but how they measure the good they do.

