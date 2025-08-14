Ethylene Carbonate Market Size, Share & Growth Trends 20242034 Global Forecast & Insights

Reports And Data

Discover the Ethylene Carbonate Market is driven by EV battery demand, sustainable products, and Asia-Pacific growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Ethylene Carbonate Market is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 2.5 billion by 2034, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% over the next decade.This growth is primarily fueled by two key factors: the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), which has boosted demand for lithium-ion batteries, and the growing preference for eco-friendly and biodegradable products, particularly in the personal care sector.Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @Key Market HighlightsMarket Size & Growth: USD 1.2 billion in 2024 → USD 2.5 billion by 2034 (CAGR: 7.5%).Top Application: Lithium-ion batteries remain the largest segment, valued at USD 600 million in 2024 and expected to hit USD 1.5 billion by 2034.Fastest-Growing Segment: Personal care products, driven by rising demand for sustainable ingredients, with an expected CAGR of 8%.Regional Leader: Asia-Pacific leads global consumption with over 40% share, led by China and India.Top Players: BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.Strong Demand from EV and Sustainable IndustriesThe biggest driver for market expansion is the surge in EV adoption. In 2024, EV sales jumped 40% year-on-year, fueling the need for advanced lithium-ion batteries that rely on ethylene carbonate as a key component.Alongside, the personal care industry is embracing biodegradable and non-toxic ingredients. Demand for eco-friendly solvents rose 15% year-on-year in 2024, with regulatory bodies in Europe and Asia actively supporting sustainable product formulations.Production & Volume GrowthIn 2024, the market is expected to produce 500,000 tons of ethylene carbonate. By 2034, production is forecasted to reach 900,000 tons, growing at a 6.5% CAGR in volume. The higher market value growth compared to volume reflects a shift toward premium and high-purity applications in energy storage and specialty chemicals.Asia-Pacific: Expected to lead in production growth with a 7% CAGR, backed by industrial expansion and government-led green initiatives.North America & Europe: Moderate growth of 5% and 4.5%, driven by technology upgrades and sustainability mandates.Price Trends and InfluencesThe ethylene carbonate market has seen price fluctuations due to raw material shortages, higher energy costs, and strong demand from the battery sector. In 2024, average spot prices rose 10%, influenced by feedstock constraints.Asia-Pacific enjoys competitive pricing thanks to lower logistics costs and strong local demand, while Europe and North America face higher operational and compliance expenses.Some companies have adopted AI-driven pricing models, resulting in a 5% boost in average selling prices and a 2% margin improvement.Market DriversSustainability Push – Global efforts to reduce carbon emissions are accelerating the use of renewable energy storage and eco-friendly products.Technological Advancements – Innovations in solid-state and high-density batteries are increasing the need for high-quality ethylene carbonate.Government Policies – Initiatives like the EU Green Deal and China's Green Development Plan are encouraging greener chemical production.Market RestraintsStrict Environmental Regulations: Compliance with rules such as the EU's REACH program increases operational costs.Supply Chain Disruptions: Geopolitical tensions and pandemic-related issues have caused raw material shortages.Price Volatility: Fluctuating ethylene oxide and energy costs impact profitability.Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @Segmentation OverviewBy Application:Lithium-ion Batteries – Largest share; driven by EV growth and renewable storage needs (CAGR: 9%).Personal Care – Fastest-growing segment due to consumer demand for natural and biodegradable ingredients (CAGR: 8%).Lubricants, Chemical Intermediates, and Others – Steady demand in industrial and specialty uses.Ethylene Carbonate Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsTop 10 CompaniesBASF SEHuntsman CorporationMitsubishi Chemical CorporationOriental Union Chemical CorporationToagosei Co., Ltd.Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.Zibo Donghai Industries Co., Ltd.Alchem Chemical CompanyPanax EtecNew Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.StrategyTop players in the Ethylene Carbonate Market are competing through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, and innovation. BASF SE, for instance, holds a 20% market share, driven by its extensive product portfolio and global distribution network. The company focuses on sustainable product development, allocating 20% of its R&D budget to eco-friendly solutions. Strategic moves include mergers and acquisitions, such as Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation's acquisition of a leading battery materials company, enhancing its market position. Partnerships, like Huntsman Corporation's collaboration with a major automotive manufacturer, aim to develop advanced battery technologies. Innovation benchmarks include patent filings, with BASF SE leading the market with 150 patents related to ethylene carbonate applications in 2024.Request a customization of the report @Ethylene Carbonate Market SegmentationBy Product TypeSolid Ethylene CarbonateLiquid Ethylene CarbonateBy ApplicationLithium-Ion BatteriesLubricantsPersonal CareChemical IntermediatesOthersBy End UserAutomotiveIndustrialConsumer GoodsElectronicsOthersBy TechnologyConventionalAdvancedBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributorsOnline RetailRead Similar Reports:Connected Wearable Patches MarketBreast Imaging Equipment MarketPetri Dishes MarketOstomy Products MarketMedical X-Ray Radiation Protection Glass MarketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Debanjan Biswas

Reports and Data

+91 80872 27888

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.