Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Kindercare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE: KLC) Investors After Class Action Filing
Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired KinderCare securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 14, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .
KinderCare, based in Portland, Oregon, is a national provider of early childhood education and childcare services.
The investigation arises from allegations that the IPO registration statement contained false and/or misleading statements and omissions. Specifically, it is alleged that the offering materials failed to disclose that numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at KinderCare facilities; that KinderCare did not provide the“highest quality care possible,” and instead failed in many instances to meet minimum care standards or legal compliance requirements.
Since the IPO, shares of KinderCare have declined significantly, falling to lows near $9 per share, causing substantial investor losses.
If you are a KinderCare investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at ... or (267)764-4865.
About Berger Montague
Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.
For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:
Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
...
Caitlin Adorni
Berger Montague
(267) 764-4865
...
Legal Disclaimer:
