Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Kindercare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE: KLC) Investors After Class Action Filing

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against("KinderCare" or the"Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares during the period from(the"Class Period"), including in or traceable to the Company's October 2024 initial public offering ("IPO").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired KinderCare securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 14, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

KinderCare, based in Portland, Oregon, is a national provider of early childhood education and childcare services.

The investigation arises from allegations that the IPO registration statement contained false and/or misleading statements and omissions. Specifically, it is alleged that the offering materials failed to disclose that numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at KinderCare facilities; that KinderCare did not provide the“highest quality care possible,” and instead failed in many instances to meet minimum care standards or legal compliance requirements.

Since the IPO, shares of KinderCare have declined significantly, falling to lows near $9 per share, causing substantial investor losses.

