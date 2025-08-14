The Sales Automation Wake-Up Call: Strategies That Actually Deliver ROI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MarketsandMarketsTM Reveals Why 67% of Sales Automation Initiatives Fail and How to Fix It

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM today unveiled groundbreaking research revealing a stark reality in enterprise sales automation: despite 89% of organizations investing heavily in automation technology, only 33% report measurable ROI improvements. This alarming gap between investment and results underscores the critical need for MarketsandMarketsTM comprehensive Sales Automation Hub , specifically developed to bridge this performance divide.

The wake-up call is clear: traditional automation approaches are failing enterprise sales teams. Organizations are treating automation as a technology deployment rather than a strategic transformation initiative. This fundamental misunderstanding leads to costly implementations that burden sales teams instead of empowering them.

Strategic Solutions Include:



Comprehensive guidance on selecting the right sales automation tools with vendor evaluation frameworks

Battle-tested strategies for when sales automation fails and how to make it actually work

Advanced methodologies for building high-performance sales intelligence systems

Account intelligence workflow optimization strategies

Contact enrichment solutions that deliver measurable pipeline impact

ROI optimization frameworks with performance measurement tools Change management strategies for successful automation transformation

"The automation revolution isn't about technology-it's about strategic implementation," said Product Lead at MarketsandMarketsTM . "Our research shows that successful organizations treat AI as a competitive weapon, not just operational efficiency. They focus on strategic advantage rather than tactical automation."

The Hub provides frameworks for transforming automation from reactive tool deployment to proactive strategic advantage. Successful implementations enable sales leaders to identify opportunities 3x faster than traditional methods while reducing operational complexity and improving team productivity.

For CROs managing enterprise transformation initiatives, the platform delivers actionable intelligence on change management, technology integration, and performance measurement strategies that ensure sustainable competitive advantage.

Explore the SalesPlay Hub at:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: