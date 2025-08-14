Acoustic Connect Named“Best Overall Marketing Automation Platform” In 2025 Martech Breakthrough Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Modern, AI-Enabled Platform Combines Cross-Channel Marketing, Real-Time Buyer Intent and Simple, Scalable UX

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acoustic , a global leader in digital marketing and customer engagement, today announced that Acoustic ConnectTM has been named“Best Overall Marketing Automation Platform” in the 8th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards . This marks the second consecutive year Acoustic has been honored by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards, following last year's win for "Marketing Automation Innovation."

Acoustic Connect is a modern, AI-enabled, purpose-built platform designed from the ground up to unify advanced behavioral monitoring with cross-channel marketing delivery - email, SMS, WhatsApp, and more - on the most modern architecture in the industry. The platform reflects the deep domain expertise of Acoustic's heritage, rooted in SilverPop and Tealeaf, two trailblazers in digital marketing and behavioral analytics. This legacy of innovation informed the vision and capabilities of Acoustic Connect, enabling it to usher in the next wave of marketing technology innovation.

At the heart of Acoustic Connect is its ability to activate a brand's first-party data and understand customer behavior across channels by blending multiple data sources - including proprietary customer information - with real-time intent signals from its embedded behavioral insights engine. These signals - ranging from purchase intent to frustration or preferred communication channel - are gathered directly from a brand's website or mobile app, illuminating actionable insights into each customer's digital activity. This empowers marketers to detect opportunities the moment they arise and deliver more personalized, timely and relevant customer journeys - all without the investment or complexity of a separate CDP.

The platform's intuitive UX empowers non-technical marketers to build and manage complex, multi-step campaigns and customer journeys without IT or developer support. By unifying audience data, journey orchestration, and analytics in a single environment, Acoustic Connect eliminates the need for disconnected tools and manual processes. Marketers can:



Quickly build dynamic segments based on static attributes, behavioral data, or a combination of both

Respond in real time to high-intent signals before opportunities are lost

Personalize multi-step campaigns and journeys across channels for maximum relevance and impact Measure and optimize performance through built-in analytics and reporting

With global reach, mass-scale infrastructure and automation built in at every step, Acoustic Connect enables B2C brands to deliver consistent, personalized customer experiences at every stage of the lifecycle - while building loyalty and driving growth. The platform's modern, responsive architecture also ensures that marketing teams can adapt quickly as customer expectations and campaign complexity grow.

“Marketers need more than another point solution - they need a modern, unified platform that gives them speed, intelligence, and control,” said Jon Ziglar, CEO of Acoustic.“Acoustic Connect delivers all of that, blending the power of real-time behavioral insights, proprietary customer data, and cross-channel execution at scale.”

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards honor innovation across marketing, sales, and advertising technology worldwide. This year's program received thousands of nominations from over 15 countries, reflecting the industry's rapid growth and evolution.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

About Acoustic

Acoustic, L.P. is a global leader in digital marketing and customer engagement, helping B2C brands drive growth and build loyalty through smarter, more personal connections. Our flagship solution, Acoustic Connect, is a modern, next-generation cross-channel marketing platform - a powerful email, SMS and push messaging engine combined with advanced data, AI and behavioral insights. With Acoustic Connect, marketers can deliver high-volume, personalized campaigns at scale while orchestrating signal-driven journeys across channels - all from a single platform without IT complexity. Trusted by brands worldwide to send billions of personalized messages each year, Acoustic gives marketing teams the speed, scale and intelligence to replace legacy tools and engage customers in the moments that matter. Learn more at .

