Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rocket Launch Today: Spacex Adds Another 28 Starlink Satellites To Its Growing Fleet

2025-08-14 10:14:23
SpaceX on Thursday launched another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. 

Thursday's launch deployed 28 Starlink satellites, adding to the larger constellation of over 8,000 satellites. Elon Musk's SpaceX has steadily been launching these satellites since 2019, with plans to expand the constellation further. 

