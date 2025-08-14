Rocket Launch Today: Spacex Adds Another 28 Starlink Satellites To Its Growing Fleet
SpaceX on Thursday launched another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Thursday's launch deployed 28 Starlink satellites, adding to the larger constellation of over 8,000 satellites. Elon Musk's SpaceX has steadily been launching these satellites since 2019, with plans to expand the constellation further.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: Bitcoin Rally Cools After Record High – ADA Tops Altcoin Gains As Traders Await PPI, Jobless Claims Data
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment