Booking Launches Credit Card That Makes It Easier To Earn And Use Rewards For Travel

Survey reveals Americans would give up alcohol, celebrating their birthday, and even sex for better travel rewards, with the Booking Genius Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card, powered by Imprint, making travel easier, no sacrifices required

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, Booking announces the launch of the Booking Genius Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card , powered by Imprint, a leading platform for modern co-brand credit cards. Designed to make it easier to earn and use rewards for travel and more than just a credit card, the Booking Genius Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card is a travel companion that transforms everyday purchases into unforgettable getaways – all with no annual fee2 and premium perks.

Travel rewards made easy

In today's world, credit card rewards have become a highly valued currency, with the large majority (82%) of American cardholders saying they check their credit card rewards more than their 401(k) or retirement accounts. 1 Yet despite that interest, only 28% of Americans feel confident that they're making the most of them .1 Booking is closing that gap with a straightforward solution. Instead of complicated points systems or hard-to-track miles that are often devalued and tied to a single airline or hotel chain, Booking Genius Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card cardholders earn Booking Travel Credits – easy to access and easy to spend. One dollar in Travel Credits is worth one dollar on Booking, and they are easily redeemed across the platform for everything from accommodations and attractions to rental cars and flights – all in one place, with no minimums to redeem or blackout dates.

The desire to travel is strong, and deeply personal

According to new research from Booking, more than half (54%) of American travelers who own a credit card would give up alcohol for a year if it meant they could travel for free. 1 Nearly half (45%) said they'd even give up sex or dating for a year for the same reward. 1 And in a sign of just how far people will go for meaningful perks, a staggering 97% of traveling credit card holders said they'd delete at least one social media account if it meant scoring free accommodations for a year . That level of passion underscores why real, flexible travel rewards matter and what sets this card apart.

"In a world where 81% of cardholders expect brands to enhance their travel experiences, we saw an opportunity to raise the bar," said Ben Harrell, Managing Director, U.S. at Booking . "Today's travelers want flexibility and transparency in how they earn and redeem rewards, and they want it all in one place. This card is about making it easier to access and utilize incredible travel benefits, without having to pay hundreds of dollars a year to do so like other cards, and reflects our broader commitment to removing friction from travel and unlocking more possibilities for American cardholders to be rewarded for their loyalty."

Earn More on What Matters Most 2 :



6% in Travel Credits on stays booked through the Booking app

5% on all other travel booked on Booking

3% on purchases made at the destination during a stay booked on Booking

3% on dining, gas, and groceries 2% on all other purchases

Top Perks & Benefits Include 2 :



No annual fee

$150 in Travel Credits after spending $1,500 on the card in the first 90 days

$100 in bonus Travel Credits each year after spending $15,000 or more on the card

Genius Level 3 status instantly upon signup - Booking's highest loyalty tier

No foreign transaction fees Protection benefits including auto rental, trip cancellation, and travel accident insurance as well as extended warranty protection

Instant benefits with Genius Level 3 2 :

Nearly 3 in 4 American cardholders (72%) say they'd skip their birthday if it meant scoring a hotel upgrade and that's exactly the kind of instant reward the Genius Rewards Visa Signature® Card delivers. Every cardholder automatically unlocks Genius Level 3, Booking's highest loyalty tier, offering elevated treatment from the very first booking, including:



10-20% off select stays worldwide

10–15% off on select rental cars

Free breakfast and room upgrades at participating properties

Priority customer support Flight price alerts to track flight deals and pricing changes

This loyalty boost isn't just about better stays, it's meaningful value. In fact, three-quarters (74%) of cardholders say these types of benefits improve their lives 1, highlighting the growing demand for perks that go beyond traditional point systems. Whether it's a spontaneous weekend trip or a long-awaited bucket-list dream vacation, this card makes it easier for travelers to turn everyday spending into meaningful travel experiences.

"Booking has redefined the modern travel experience, and Imprint is thrilled to partner with the company to build on this legacy of innovation by introducing a card designed to enhance every step of the travel journey," said Daragh Murphy, CEO of Imprint.

"Americans count on their rewards to unlock meaningful travel experiences," said Kirk Stuart, Senior Vice President, Head of North America Merchant, Acquiring & Enablement at Visa. "We're proud to join together with partners like Booking to make those moments easier for travelers to earn and enjoy."

To explore more insights into how Americans are thinking about travel rewards and what they're willing to trade for unforgettable experiences

To learn more or apply for the Booking Genius Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card

Methodology

Based on survey results conducted by Booking. Survey participants consisted of 1,000 U.S. respondents, ages 18 or older who travel and own a credit card.

About Booking

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG ), Booking's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit href="" target="_blank" bookin .

About Imprint

Imprint is a financial technology company that partners with iconic global brands to design, launch, and service co-branded credit card programs that significantly increase customer engagement, loyalty, and value. Imprint's digital cardholder experience and purposefully designed technology stack deliver bespoke programs and customized rewards for each brand. Imprint tailors the level of program integration to each brand's needs. For more information about Imprint, please visit .

The Booking Genius Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card is issued by First Electronic Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa USA Inc. The Booking Genius Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card is serviced by Imprint Payments, Inc.

