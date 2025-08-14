The Impact Of AI In Professional Services: 2Nd Edition: How AI Is Shaping PSO Performance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The trusted benchmark for AI adoption and its effect on PSO performance returns for 2025. Take 10 mins to participate today.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When Professional Services leaders want to know how AI is really affecting performance, beyond the hype, they turn to SPI Research. Now, the leading independent research firm for PSOs is opening participation for the 2nd edition of The Impact of AI in Professional Services Benchmark Survey.

The 2024 inaugural study became the industry's go-to resource for understanding where AI was being adopted, the ROI it was delivering, and how it was influencing the operational and financial performance of PSOs. This year's edition builds on that foundation, tracking year-over-year changes and providing the most trusted, data-backed view of how AI is shaping the factors that drive high performance, from service delivery and resource utilization to client satisfaction and profitability.

Why Participate

.Exclusive access – Receive the complete 2025 report directly to your inbox.

.Performance-focused insights – See how AI is shaping the KPIs that define top-performing PSOs.

.Trusted by 50,000+ PSOs – Built on SPI's decades of independent, vendor-neutral research.

.Benchmark your position – Compare your AI strategy and performance metrics to peers across size, sector, and geography.

This year's study will explore:

.Hype vs. reality – Where AI is truly moving the performance needle and where expectations outpace results.

.Leadership priorities – The top AI opportunities, risks, and strategic shifts on executives' minds.

.Use cases in action – The AI applications actively delivering value, including emerging trends like agentic AI.

.Perception and impact – Whether AI is seen as a performance accelerator, a risk, or both-and the measurable results so far.

How to Take Part

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete. All responses are confidential and analyzed only in aggregate. Participate here: .

