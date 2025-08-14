Food And Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Forecast To Reach USD 219.44 Billion By 2034, Driven By Health And Sustainability Demands
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 10.3%
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 82.33 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 90.81 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 219.44 Billion
|Dominated Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmental Analysis
Application Analysis
The fruits, vegetables, and beverages segment led the food and beverage cold chain logistics market in 2024, as they are the staple food products required in our daily lives. Improved storage facilities aid the shelf life of such products, helping the growth of the market. Technological advancements for real-time tracking and monitoring help to lower the food wastage and maintain the condition of such food products as well. Hence, the segment led the market in 2024.
The meat and seafood segment is set to grow at an exponential rate, driven by rising global consumption patterns and the increasing need for maintaining product freshness and safety across the supply chain. Meat and seafood products are highly perishable due to their high-fat and protein content, as well as their high water activity, which creates an environment conducive to bacterial growth if not stored properly. These characteristics make stringent cold chain management essential to prevent spoilage, preserve nutritional quality, and extend shelf life.
Type Analysis
The warehouse segment led the food and beverage cold chain logistics market in 2024. Increasing demand for frozen food products, dairy products, pharmaceutical products, and other similar items requiring proper refrigeration and temperature-controlled warehouses helps the growth of the market. Such items need proper temperature control to maintain their shelf life, further fueling the growth of the market.
The transportation segment is expected to grow in the food and beverage cold chain logistics market during the forecast period . Refrigerated containers are used for shipping items for long distances with short shelf life, which is helping the growth of the market for food and beverage cold chain logistics in the foreseeable period. Advanced technology, helpful for companies to track and manage their products along with real-time monitoring and smart packaging, is also helping the growth of the market. Hence, the segment is helpful to maintain the shelf life of easily perishable products such as probiotics, dairy, and pharmaceutical products.
End-Use Analysis
The retail segment dominated the food and beverage cold chain logistics market in 2024. High demand for supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores is helping the growth of the food and beverage cold chain logistics market. The cold chain logistics are highly important for multiple domains, especially for the food and beverage industry; hence, such factors also help the growth of the market. Cold chain logistics help in the growth of the food and beverage industry by maintaining the shelf life of fruits, vegetables, seafood, and other food items. Hence, the segment led the market in 2024.
Meanwhile, the e-commerce segment is expected to grow in the forecast period at the fastest rate because of the high demand for frozen food items on online platforms is leading to the growth of the food and beverage cold chain logistics market in the foreseeable future. Online food and grocery delivery platforms have been in high demand in recent periods due to their convenience, discounts in price, and other beneficial factors. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.
Additional Topics Worth Exploring:
Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market Key Players
- Americold Realty Trust Inc. Burris Logistics Co. Capstone Logistics LLC Claus Sorensen AS Coldco Logistics ColdEX Ltd. Frigoscandia AB Hanson Logistics Ltd. John Swire and Sons Ltd. Kalypso Kloosterboer Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC NewCold Cooperatief UA Nichirei Corp. Seafrigo Group Stockhabo Tippmann Group TRENTON COLD STORAGE VersaCold Logistics Services
Segments Covered in the Report
- By Application Meat and seafood Dairy and frozen desserts Fruits vegetables and beverages Bakery and confectionary
By Type
- Warehouse Transportation
By End-user
- Retail Food service E-commerce
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
