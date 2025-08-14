Doordash And Ace Pickleball Club Announce Multi-Year Partnership To Bring On-Demand Convenience To Club Members Nationwide

DoorDash becomes the Official On-Demand Delivery & Pickup Platform of Ace Pickleball Club, delivering convenience directly to the courts.

SAN FRANCISCO and ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash and Ace Pickleball Club (APC), who specializes in developing indoor pickleball clubs and delivering exceptional member experiences, today announced a strategic multi-year partnership. As part of the agreement, DoorDash becomes the Official On-Demand Delivery & Pickup Platform of Ace Pickleball Club , delivering convenience directly to the courts.

Through this partnership, DoorDash will offer exclusive benefits to Ace Pickleball Club members, including various discounted promos on eligible orders delivered to their local club. Each Ace Pickleball Club location will feature a designated DoorDash Delivery Zone to receive orders placed by their Members and guests . This unique integration will make it easier than ever for Members to place their orders in between games for groceries, sporting equipment, and other daily essentials without missing a beat on the court and know their order is waiting for them when they've finished playing.

In addition to unlocking day-to-day convenience, DoorDash will also serve as an Official Multi-Year Sponsor of the Ace Pickleball Club Championship Series . This members-only tournament series spans across all APC locations multiple times throughout the year, culminating in the prestigious APC National Championship with a $250,000 prize pool.

"This partnership brings together two brands committed to community and convenience, and we're proud to support pickleball players and fans of the sport-both on and off the court," said Ariel Gambardella, Head of Brand Partnerships at DoorDash. "From pre-match fuel and weekly groceries to recovery items and gear, we look forward to helping Ace Pickleball Club members spend less time managing logistics and more time playing the sport they love."

"Everything we do at Ace Pickleball Club is geared towards delivering an incredible experience for our members. Our team is always looking not only to enhance our Member experience within our clubs, but also in their everyday lives, and DoorDash is the perfect partner to help us do exactly that," said Jay Diederich , CEO of Ace Pickleball Club. "Partnering with DoorDash lets us bring that commitment to life in new ways-making it easier for our members to play more games and still get what they need, when they need it. We believe this partnership truly enhances our overall Member experience."

With more than 35 clubs in 21 states expected to be open across the U.S. by early 2026, this collaboration ensures that Ace Pickleball Club members can enjoy the convenience of DoorDash in a way that's tailored to their active lifestyles.

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH ) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to over 30 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of commerce. Through its Marketplace and its Commerce Platform, DoorDash is driving economic vitality in the regions it serves worldwide.

Ace Pickleball Club is revolutionizing the indoor pickleball experience through its nationwide network of Member-focused clubs. Delivering the optimal experience for Members of all skill-levels through active hospitality, a hassle-free open play model, and competitive play, Ace Pickleball Club is bringing the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. to communities everywhere.

