Mitwell Announces Opening Of New Costa Mesa Office To Support The North American Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiTwell, founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Portwell and headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, is a leading provider of rugged industrial computing solutions. The company specializes in Embedded Systems, Panel PCs, IoT Gateways, and Edge AI platforms.

MiTwell proudly announces the opening of its newest office in Costa Mesa, California. Located in the heart of Costa Mesa, the new office is situated at 3090 Bristol Street, Suite 400, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, offering convenient access to clients and partners throughout North America and beyond. This strategic expansion reinforces the company's commitment to serving the dynamic North American market while strengthening its global presence. As part of this momentum, Joe Fijak, a longtime high-tech industry veteran, has joined MiTwell as President and a member of the Board of Advisors. With established international operations - including its office in Frankfurt, Germany - MiTwell continues to grow its reach and enhance support for partners and customers worldwide.

“The opening of our Costa Mesa office marks a significant milestone in MiTwell's global growth strategy,” said Chip Bellisime, Vice President of Global Sales.“This new location strengthens our ability to support customers across North America while deepening our engagement with partners worldwide. We're excited to expand our global footprint and proud to join the vibrant business community in Costa Mesa.”

The new office will house teams specializing in product management, customer support, sales, and research & development, enabling MiTwell to provide localized support and faster response times to its clients globally and throughout North America.

“MiTwell's global expansion reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering advanced industrial computing solutions to customers around the world,” said Ederson Chang, Chief of Staff for MiTwell.“As we deepen our presence in strategic international markets, we continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies that enable innovation across aerospace, defense, manufacturing, and intelligent edge applications. Our mission is to drive technology that not only advances industries but also enhances quality of life globally.”

About MiTwell

MiTwell is a leader in Rugged Embedded Computing and Edge AI solutions for industrial and mission-critical applications. MiTwell specializes in the design, manufacturing, and integration of advanced computing platforms tailored for sectors including Aerospace, Defense, Industrial Automation, Transportation, Energy, Gaming, and Healthcare. With a focus on customer success, meticulous engineering, innovation, flexibility, quality, and reliability, MiTwell serves a diverse clientele across various industries, delivering tailored solutions that drive success.

For more information about MiTwell and its services, please visit

MiTwell Contact:

Chip Bellisime

Vice President of Global Sales

...

(949) 244-8383