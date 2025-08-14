IKEA Plans To Make India A Key Sourcing Hub Amid Global Trade Changes

MENAFN - KNN India)IKEA is set to expand its sourcing operations in India, positioning the country as a major hub in its global supply chain strategy.

With shifting global trade dynamics, the Swedish furniture giant aims to diversify its supply base beyond Europe, its current primary sourcing region.

Under Patrik Antoni, the newly appointed CEO of IKEA India, the company will move beyond its traditional textile sourcing from India to include plastics, metals, and complete furniture manufacturing.

This shift is expected to benefit both exports and the Indian market by improving affordability and making IKEA products more accessible to local consumers.

India has been a trusted partner for IKEA for nearly five decades, supplying various products to global markets. The company now plans to increase its local sourcing share from the current 30% to 50% over the next few years.

This move reflects IKEA's long-term commitment to India, not just as a production base but also as a significant consumer market.

The decision is driven by several factors-India's strong manufacturing capabilities, an improving infrastructure network, and a favorable trade environment.

Additionally, greater local sourcing will help IKEA strengthen supply chain resilience, reduce costs, and generate more employment opportunities in the country.

By deepening its partnerships with Indian suppliers and diversifying the types of products made locally, IKEA aims to align with both its global sustainability goals and the growing demand for affordable home furnishings in India.

In essence, IKEA's enhanced India strategy combines broader product manufacturing, increased local sourcing, and stronger supplier collaborations, solidifying the country's role in its long-term global growth plans.

(KNN Bureau)