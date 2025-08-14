Chetu Named A Finalist In CRN's Best AI Solution Provider Category

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 14, 2025 6:45 am - Digital Intelligence Provider Recognized for AI Software Development in the Best of the Channel Awards

Chetu, a digital intelligence and software solutions provider, proudly announces that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Chetu as a finalist in its first-ever CRN Best of the Channel Awards in the Best AI Solution Provider category.

As a finalist, CRN has highlighted Chetu's dedication to channel excellence through innovative AI software development and implementation. Since late 2025, leading analyst firms have recognized Chetu's expertise in AI and data analysis, including Omdia, Everest Group, and ISG.

Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu, said being a finalist is a great honor and testament to Chetu's AI software developers' commitment to delivering its clients with the latest AI software solutions, including agentic AI technology.

“As an early adopter of digital intelligence, Chetu has established itself as a leader in AI software development,” Khatri added.“We created Track2Ai, an eight-step framework that makes AI integration easy and effective.”

This is the first annual CRN Best of the Channel Awards, honoring the individual leaders, teams, and companies that set an example with their visionary strategies and outstanding contributions to channel success. Winners will be announced at the Best of the Channel Awards Gala in Atlanta on Oct. 14.

"We are excited to spotlight the finalists of the first-ever CRN Best of the Channel Awards, representing the channel's guiding lights for innovation, partnership, and impact,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN, The Channel Company.“These leaders, teams, and companies represent the best of what's possible-from future-focused strategies and bold leadership to a deep commitment to channel-driven success. We are proud to highlight how their achievements and dedication drive the channel forward.”

To learn more about Chetu or request a consultation, visit

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

...

954-355-6282