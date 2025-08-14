Maven Voice Brings Unbelievably Human AI Conversations To Your Next Customer Support Call

MENAFN - PR Newswire) BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven AGI today introduced Maven Voice : a voice AI agent for live calls that understands context and responds naturally in any situation. With this launch, Maven AGI advances its mission of fueling companies to deliver customer experiences at scale.

Maven Voice: Any Language. Anytime. Anywhere.

Introducing Maven Voice: a voice AI agent for live calls that understands context & responds naturally in any situation.

"When a customer calls, it's because something important is at stake," said Jonathan Corbin, Founder & CEO of Maven AGI. "Those moments are urgent, emotional, and often complex, but most voice systems can't handle them. Maven Voice is the first enterprise-grade AI built for exactly that, managing high-stakes conversations with intelligence, empathy, and precision. With clarity, speed, and seamless integration, it delivers trust when it matters most. We're excited to bring this to our customers and prospects this year."

What Maven Voice Does

Maven Voice makes live phone support as natural and adaptive as talking to the best agent on their best day. It works with any voice engine and plugs into the telephony and CRM systems companies already use.

Unlike legacy systems that treat voice as a rigid menu and falter in noisy, unpredictable conditions, Maven Voice adapts in real time - preserving tone, managing interruptions, and following context wherever the conversation goes. Proven in subways, airports, and sports stadiums, it handles complex, multi-language, multi-channel moments with ease.

Here's what that means for teams:



Vendor flexibility : Choose the best voice engine for every need, such as low latency, multilingual accuracy, specialized accents, or compliance. Swap between vendors like OpenAI, ElevenLabs, Phonic, Cartesia and more without changing a line of code.



Plug & Play Integrations : Connect instantly with telephony systems (Twilio, RingCentral), leading CCaaS platforms (Cisco, Genesys, Zendesk Talk) and CRMs (Zendesk, Salesforce, Freshdesk and more).



Enterprise-ready privacy and security : PII redaction, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 certifications. See our Trust Center for more information.



Live agent collaboration : Shares summaries and context before hand-off, so agents start informed and customers never repeat themselves.

Proactive voice automation: Anticipate needs with outbound calls, reminders, and follow-ups before customers even ask.

How We Do It

The same Maven engine that autonomously resolves up to 93% of inquiries over chat, email, and copilot channels now powers live voice conversations, bringing world-class accuracy, enterprise integration, and adaptive logic into real-time, spoken exchanges.

Maven Voice turns every call into an intelligent, human-like interaction by weaving together:



Maven Orchestration: Maven's real-time orchestration and reasoning engine acts like the "brain," tapping into your CRM, order-management, and knowledge-base systems to anticipate intent, deliver accurate responses, and take action for the caller.

Speech Intelligence: Best-in-class voice AI models from partners, starting with OpenAI, ElevenLabs, Phonic, Cartesia, that understand nuance - sentiment shifts, interruptions, multilingual dialogue - and generate natural-sounding replies. Telephony and CCaaS Integration: Maven Voice connects your telephony systems (Twilio, RingCentral) and call center platforms (Cisco, Zendesk Talk, Genesys) with plug-and-play adapters; no need to rip and replace.

With these components working in concert, callers never hear awkward pauses or canned scripts common with legacy systems. They can expect an adaptive, empathetic conversation that keeps pace even when they change topics, languages or interject in the middle of a response.

How Companies Are Using It

Papaya Pay, a growing fintech company, is implementing Maven Voice to handle more calls without increasing headcount or sacrificing service.

"Maven handles complex, sensitive support questions with the warmth and clarity our customers rely on," said Jeff Ho, VP of Operations at Papaya Pay. "Their technology has already helped us scale chat and email by automating high-volume inquiries without sacrificing trust or quality. As we look to the future, integrating voice AI is the next natural step to bring that same exceptional experience to over the phone. We're thrilled to work with Maven to make this a reality!"

What Our Voice Partners Are Saying



"Maven AGI is an exciting example of how our Realtime API can support powerful speech-to-speech use cases. With the ability to read and reflect customer emotions and tone, this creates more intuitive, human-like interactions. We're eager to support the team as they transform customer experiences and deliver personalized resolutions at scale." – Marc Manara, Head of Startups at OpenAI



"Maven AGI is the first to bring voice-to-voice technology into full production for enterprise use. They've pioneered fast, natural voice automation that performs reliably in real-world environments like restaurants, airports, and moving vehicles. With Phonic's end-to-end voice stack, we're excited to continue building together to provide seamless, high-quality voice experiences that scale effortlessly." – Moin Nadeem & Nikhil Murthy, Co-Founders, Phonic



"Customers expect quick, seamless support without long wait times or complex decision trees. By integrating our natural and expressive voice models with Maven AGI's agentic AI platform, we're enabling enterprises to offer phone support as seamless, trustworthy, and efficient as live chat. Maven AGI's use of ElevenLabs' Conversational AI ensures responsive, scalable voice experiences that handle complex conversations with clarity and consistency." – Jack Piunti, Global BD for Communications, ElevenLabs

"We're thrilled to partner with Maven AGI to integrate Cartesia's voice AI platform into their ecosystem. Our ultra-low latency audio models and our diverse library of ultra-realistic voices - combined with Maven's deep expertise in enterprise automation - will enable Maven to deliver voice agents that feel natural, perform in real-time, and scale seamlessly with enterprise needs. Together, we're setting the stage for truly impactful customer interactions at scale." – Karan Goel, CEO and Co-Founder, Cartesia

Now in Production

Maven Voice is the latest advancement in Maven AGI's pursuit of Business AGI: AI agents that reason, adapt, and act across every interaction channel. It's currently in production and will be available for broader market rollout in the coming weeks.

Learn more and request a demo at mavenagi/voice .

About Maven AGI

Maven fuels businesses to scale great customer experiences. Our platform lets you build AI agents yourself or have us build them for you. Think of it as your smart operating system that connects your tools, streamlines workflows, and delivers consistent experiences everywhere customers interact with you. Maven's agents are accurate, effective, and safe. They learn your business, plug into your existing tech setup, and improve over time. It's our practical approach to Business AGI, starting with what matters most: making great customer experience effortless to scale.

Founded in 2023 by executives from HubSpot, Google, and Stripe, Maven AGI began by transforming customer service with autonomous agents capable of resolving up to 93 percent of inquiries. Today, organizations like Clio, Ibex, Tripadvisor, and Click-Up use Maven to bridge silos across support, sales, and operations, replacing broken handoffs with dynamic, context-aware workflows.

Maven AGI is backed by Lux Capital, M13, Dell Technologies Capital (DTC), SE Ventures, E14 Fund, and Cisco Investments. The company is also supported by advisors from OpenAI and Google.

